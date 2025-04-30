Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Alicante
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Alicante, Spain

penthouses
25
1 BHK
9
2 BHK
48
3 BHK
63
30 properties total found
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover t…
$1,42M
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Casamayor presents you with an exclusive opportunity to live in the most coveted luxury resi…
$643,719
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 125 m²
15 / 05 / 2025. Property for rent area Benito Perez Galdos and Plaza Musico Oscar Tordá, is …
$165,268
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$473,702
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 117 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$565,122
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$474,157
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$466,766
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$496,443
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$464,605
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 118 m²
Impressive and exclusive fully renovated and brand new apartment of 118 square meters built …
$482,986
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$300,965
4 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$427,458
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 84 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$383,191
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area made up of 53 homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom…
$377,981
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 134 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$507,814
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 184 m²
We present this bright and spacious apartment located in the centre of the city of Alicante,…
$416,100
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 177 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this spectacular apartment for sale in the city center. T…
$534,007
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 136 m²
We present this beautiful top home located in the center of the Ensanche district of Alicant…
$421,443
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 235 m²
Modern and bright penthouse in Residential Set Nou Corfu, in Pau II (Alicante). Built in 201…
$510,628
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 122 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area made up of 53 homes with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom…
$388,956
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 97 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$325,201
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 116 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$422,534
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 125 m²
Discover Naya, a magnificent residential area composed of 53 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment…
$464,605
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments in Benalúa Sur, Alicante, Costa Blanca A magnificent residential complex made up …
$327,136
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 83 m²
Enjoy your new home in a privileged location, ABORDA. The residential area, located in the u…
$376,369
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 110 m²
Casamayor presents this fantastic family floor (VPO) of 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms in perf…
$288,527
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 354 m²
Casamayor presents this majestic apartment, unique and unrepeatable with the most privileged…
$1,97M
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 391 m²
Casamayor presents this unique and unrepeatable penthouse with the most privileged location …
$1,69M
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 160 m²
Casamayor presents this impressive apartment, renovated with an unparalleled level of excell…
$546,872
5 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Urbanization composed of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Huertas. Unique and exclusive houses th…
$1,45M
Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
