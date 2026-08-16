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Pool Apartments for sale in Alicante, Spain

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penthouses
49
1 BHK
22
2 BHK
165
3 BHK
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42 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Key ready brilliant ground floor apartament with parking space and swimming pools, located i…
$433,719
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Discover the best of coastal life with this unique property located in the residential compl…
$653,791
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
$682,978
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/5
Brilliant middle floor apartment with generous private terrace, pool views, fully equipped g…
$289,790
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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TekceTekce
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
Discover these luxury properties located in the picturesque seaside town of Finestrat in Ali…
$431,969
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 253 m²
Casamayor presents: Exclusive luxury penthouse in Playa San Juan We invite you to discover …
$1,13M
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 150 m²
$431,969
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Amazing middle floor apartment located in the city center, featuring a swimming pool, playgr…
$481,467
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
Inmobiliaria Casamayor presents you with this magnificent home located in one of the most de…
$554,386
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 101 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$468,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 5
Inviting ground floor apartment with private terrace, fully equipped gym and community pool …
$219,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 105 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$502,190
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
$636,279
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 89 m²
This bright outdoor floor is located in a private urbanization within the PAU I (John Paul I…
$336,810
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
Premium ground-floor apartment with private parking, designer gym and lifestyle amenities lo…
$630,783
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant modern penthouse with rooftop terrace with panoramic city view, parking space and …
$510,942
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 99 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$466,408
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Exclusive Villa in Calpe, Alicante with Private Pool and Perfect Location This luxurious vil…
$1,16M
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3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Stunning middle floor apartment with a playground, swimming pool and beautifully maintained …
$307,449
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant ground floor flat including garage and storage room situated in a residential equipp…
$298,325
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Alicante, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant apartment with a large covered terrace, swimming pool and private parking located cl…
$365,326
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Exclusive Apartments in El Albir, Costa Blanca, Close to Best Beaches and Places of Culinary…
$682,978
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 98 m²
Enjoy your new house in Jarcia. In this contemporary design residential, adapted to today's …
$505,992
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Discover these charming Mediterranean houses, situated in the middle of lush greenery and cl…
$210,147
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Penthouse in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse
Alicante, Spain
Area 115 m²
It's time to step into the home you've always imagined. Halar is a new building residential …
$523,776
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$1,73M
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Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 91 m²
Estela, a new work promotion designed for those who seek a home where design, sustainability…
$356,568
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Premium attractive penthouse with a rooftop terrace, parking space and a swimming pool, conn…
$449,135
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
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