Cottage village Levada

Lehtusi, Russia
from
$37,239
20/05/2025
$37,239
20/03/2025
$36,531
14/03/2025
$42,978
14/03/2025
$42,978
30/11/2024
$42,978
21/11/2024
$39,711
;
10
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Village
    Lehtusi

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
The last part in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the race in the north of Leningrad region

Location:
Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD
→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.
→ Social infrastructure is located 10 minutes drive from the village in the village of Leskolovo - shopping centers, cafes, kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a car service center, a garden nursery and even a skate park.

NATURE:
→ A project in which the rustic freshness is combined with modern principles of country development. KP "Levada" are sites on a picturesque meadow 30 km from the Ring Road.
→ On the border of the village green forest with a predominance of spruce and pine trees

Engineering and Infrastructure:
→ Electricity 15 kV
Roads with asphalt crumb pavement
→ Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system
→ Entrance group and guest parking
Form of management – partnership of property owners (TSN)

Conditions of purchase:
→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs
→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week

Guarantee:
→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents
→ The project is being implemented by FACT.


Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!
5 Building Areas in LO
→ Areas surrounded by forests and lakes
→ Purchase directly from the owner of the site


Possible online presentation
Section 64. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0120001:2385

Location on the map

Lehtusi, Russia

