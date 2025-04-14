Cottage village Lubimovo

IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin

Location:

The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.

→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes.

→ In walking distance from Lyubimovo in the neighboring village of Annolovo you will find: pharmacies, grocery stores, ATMs

→ A 5-minute drive from Lyubimovo, in the district center of Fedorovskoye there is an important social infrastructure: hospitals, school, kindergarten, bank branches.





Natural environment:

R. Izhora, R. Black (spill)



Communications and infrastructure of the village:

→ Electricity 15 kW

Checkpoints, security.

→ Rest area

→ Children's and sports ground

→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!



Possible online presentation of the site No. 190. Cadastral number of the site: 47:26:0108001:10467