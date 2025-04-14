Cottage village Lubimovo

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin ________________. Location: The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg. → On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distance from Lyubimovo in the neighboring village of Annolovo you will find: pharmacies, grocery stores, ATMs → A 5-minute drive from Lyubimovo, in the district center of Fedorovskoye there is an important social infrastructure: hospitals, school, kindergarten, bank branches.
Natural environment: R. Izhora, R. Black (spill)
Communications and infrastructure of the village: → Electricity 15 kW Checkpoints, security. → Rest area → Children's and sports ground → Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system → The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week
Guarantee: → Sale directly from the owner, there are documents → The project is being implemented by FACT. → The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site
Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!
Possible Online Presentation Site #262. Cadastral number of the site: 47:26:0108001:10405
Location on the map
Ladoga, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…