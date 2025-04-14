Cottage village Vuoksaari

Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad region



If you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking, inspiration and solitude with nature are a great addition!





What makes Vooxaari special

→ The first line of the river Vuoksa-Virta - with direct access to the water

→ The natural surroundings - lakes, dense forest, fresh air - everything for which we love the Karelian Isthmus.

→ Plots from 6 to 18 acres - to build a country residence or a small house and break up the plantation is up to you.

→ Choose rest for the soul: sapsurfing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding

→ Within walking distance: supermarket, post office, OZON, trout farm

→ Transport accessibility - to St. Petersburg only 95 km along the picturesque Novopriozersk highway

Communications and infrastructure – asphalt roads, electricity 15 kW, landscaped recreation area and beach





Conditions of purchase:

→ Benefits with 100% payment and mortgage on preferential programs

→ Instalments without interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the transaction

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week





Wuoksaari is not just earth, it is the foundation of new life. It's easy to breathe here. I want to stay here. All that remains is to choose your own site – and we will show and tell everything. Contact us and we will organize a presentation at a convenient time for you. Section 140. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:449