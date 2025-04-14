Cottage village Lubimovo

IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin

Location:

The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.

→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes.

→ In walking distance from Lyubimovo in the neighboring village of Annolovo you will find: pharmacies, grocery stores, ATMs

→ A 5-minute drive from Lyubimovo, in the district center of Fedorovskoye there is an important social infrastructure: hospitals, school, kindergarten, bank branches.





Natural environment:

R. Izhora, R. Black (spill)



Communications and infrastructure of the village:

→ Electricity 15 kW

Checkpoints, security.

→ Rest area

→ Children's and sports ground

→ Wide roads - asphalt crumb, open drainage system

→ The service of the territory is carried out by the professional service company "Greenline"



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site



Possible Online Presentation Site 259. Cadastral number of the site: 47:26:0108001:10402