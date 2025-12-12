  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. New houses

New Cottage villages in Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Moscow
1
Northwestern Federal District
454
Leningrad Oblast
454
Vsevolozhsky District
209
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$100,469
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$162,917
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$109,128
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$162,619
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$187,701
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$159,113
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$113,586
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$97,954
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$124,938
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$176,706
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$116,676
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Show all Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Cottage village Ucastki na oz Komsomolskoe
Gromovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$237,210
Species that you should only dream about! A total of 11 Sea View plots on the 1st line of Lake KomsomolskoyeThis is a place where you can be alone with yourself and loved ones, slow down and feel the harmony of life, find peace and inspiration. Walking on foot or by boat, enjoying meditation…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go