  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Vuoksaari

Cottage village Vuoksaari

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$43,997
20/05/2025
$43,997
26/03/2025
$40,079
03/12/2024
$44,532
21/11/2024
$39,188
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23011
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5136
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Käkisalmi District
  • City
    Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский
Where you want to stay: land on the shore of the lake in the Leningrad region

If you want to buy a plot of land in the Leningrad region, especially a plot on the shore of the lake - do not miss Vuoksaari! Next to the cottage village there will be an art park with ecotropes! Places for walking, inspiration and solitude with nature are a great addition!


What makes Vooxaari special
→ The first line of the river Vuoksa-Virta - with direct access to the water
→ The natural surroundings - lakes, dense forest, fresh air - everything for which we love the Karelian Isthmus.
→ Plots from 6 to 18 acres - to build a country residence or a small house and break up the plantation is up to you.
→ Choose rest for the soul: sapsurfing, kayaking, rafting, horseback riding
→ Within walking distance: supermarket, post office, OZON, trout farm
→ Transport accessibility - to St. Petersburg only 95 km along the picturesque Novopriozersk highway
Communications and infrastructure – asphalt roads, electricity 15 kW, landscaped recreation area and beach


Conditions of purchase:
→ Benefits with 100% payment and mortgage on preferential programs
→ Instalments without interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the transaction
Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week


Wuoksaari is not just earth, it is the foundation of new life. It's easy to breathe here. I want to stay here. All that remains is to choose your own site – and we will show and tell everything. Contact us and we will organize a presentation at a convenient time for you. Section 201. Cadastral number of the site: 47:03:0502002:618

Location on the map

Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$29,576
Cottage village Krokusy
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$56,793
Cottage village Levada 2 domovladenia Boxmate
Kujvozovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$19,616
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$282,509
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$110,706
You are viewing
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$43,997
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$35,002
The cottage village "Korkinsky Creek" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Len. region. Just 12 km from St. Petersburg, not far from Lake Korkin. If you dream of a rich and comfortable life in nature near the city, then inexpensive areas with a good natural environment and a pictur…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$34,893
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Cottage village Negorod Toksovo
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$355,394
Time for the right decisions! Buy a plot in FACT with a profit of up to 20%! Picturesque areas in installments from the owner. Near the forest and lakes, famous recreation centers. Call me! Households and landscaping facilities in Negorod Toksovo are made in a single style inspired by the ar…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications