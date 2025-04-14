Plot in the cottage village "Levada", 30 km from the horse on the north of Leningrad region



Location:

Vsevolozhsky district, 30 km from the CAD

→ You can get to St. Petersburg by Novoprizerskoe highway or through road 41K-065 towards the village of Lehtusi.

→ Social infrastructure is located 10 minutes drive from the village in the village of Leskolovo - shopping centers, cafes, kindergartens and schools, pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a car service center, a garden nursery and even a skate park.



NATURE:

→ A project in which the rustic freshness is combined with modern principles of country development. KP "Levada" are sites on a picturesque meadow 30 km from the Ring Road.

→ On the border of the village green forest with a predominance of spruce and pine trees



Engineering and Infrastructure:

→ Electricity 15 kV

Roads with asphalt crumb pavement

→ Water disposal and primary fire extinguishing system

→ Entrance group and guest parking

Form of management – partnership of property owners (TSN)



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.





Do you need a smaller or larger area? Call us right now and we’ll pick it up for you from our sites!

5 Building Areas in LO

→ Areas surrounded by forests and lakes

→ Purchase directly from the owner of the site





Possible online presentation

Section 33. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:0120001:2296