Жилой комплекс Binghatti Skyblade – Iconic Luxury Living in Downtown Dubai.

Дубай, ОАЭ
от
$458,151
BTC
5.4496133
ETH
285.6375310
USDT
452 966.6566150
* Цена указана для справки
по курсу на 16.04.2025
;
11
ID: 28111
ID новостройки на Realting
Дата обновления: 25.09.2025

Местонахождение

  • Страна
    ОАЭ
  • Область / штат
    Дубай
  • Метро
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 900 м)

Характеристики объекта

Параметры объекта

  • Класс
    Класс
    Премиум-класс
  • Тип строения новостройки
    Тип строения новостройки
    Кирпичный
  • Год сдачи
    Год сдачи
    2027
  • Варианты отделки
    Варианты отделки
    С отделкой
  • Количество этажей
    Количество этажей
    60

Элементы интерьера

Отопление:

  • Индивидуальное отопление

Особенности системы безопасности:

  • Охрана

Особенности ремонта:

  • Черновая отделка

Элементы экстерьера

Особенности парковки:

  • Паркинг

Особенности экстерьера:

  • Бассейн
  • Тренажерный зал
  • Огороженная территория
  • Лифт

О комплексе

An architectural masterpiece rising on Mohamed Bin Rashid Boulevard, just steps from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.
With over 60 storeys, Binghatti Skyblade sets a new standard for luxury high-rise living in the heart of Dubai.

Project Overview:

  • Developer: Binghatti Developers – renowned UAE luxury developer.

  • Location: Downtown Dubai, directly on the Boulevard – minutes to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall & Dubai Opera.

  • Units: approx. 619 residential units + 2 retail units.

  • Apartments: Studios, 1–3 bedroom units, Premium “Royal Suites” with private pools.

  • Completion / Handover: Q4 2027.

  • Ownership: Freehold for all nationalities.

Units & Prices:

Unit Type Approx. Size Price

Studio ~ 35 m² from 390.000€

1-Bedroom ~ 90 m² from 850.000€

2-Bedroom ~ 117 m² from 1.100.000€

Flexible payment plan available (e.g., 60/40: 10% booking, 50% during construction, 40% on handover).

Amenities & Features:

  • Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa & Downtown skyline.

  • Private pools in selected units & Royal Suites.

  • State-of-the-art fitness center, spa, yoga & wellness areas.

  • Jogging track, landscaped outdoor lounges, greenery.

  • Luxurious lobby with 24/7 concierge.

  • Co-working spaces & kids’ play areas.

  • Premium retail & dining within the tower.

Prime Downtown Location:

  • Heart of Downtown Dubai – 5 min walk to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera.

  • Excellent connectivity to Business Bay, DIFC & Sheikh Zayed Road.

  • Only 15 min to Dubai International Airport.

Investment Highlights:

  • Prestigious address – Downtown Dubai is a top global investment and rental market.

  • Expected rental yields 6–8% p.a. due to high demand for luxury units.

  • Strong capital appreciation potential – limited new supply in Downtown core.

  • Unique architectural design & rare features (private pools) increase resale value.

Conclusion:

Binghatti Skyblade is more than a building – it’s a landmark lifestyle and investment opportunity.
Whether for residency, a holiday home, or a high-yield investment, it offers luxury, prestige, and lasting value.

Reserve your unit today and secure your place in Downtown Dubai’s most iconic new tower!

Местонахождение на карте

Дубай, ОАЭ
