Houses for sale in Mersin, Turkey

28 properties total found
1 room Duplex in Mezitli, Turkey
1 room Duplex
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 13
Spacious Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Double Balconies in Mezitli, Mersin Mersin is the…
€ 150,000
2 room house in Mersin, Turkey
2 room house
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Semi-Detached House Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Kargıpınarı Mersin is one…
€ 139,000
1 room Duplex in Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
1 room Duplex
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 12
Sea View Flats with En-Suite Bathrooms and Terraces in Mersin Ayaş Mersin is a summer destin…
€ 90,000
Villa 2 room villa in Ciftepinar, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Ciftepinar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with Car Park in Complex with Rich Amenities in Mersin Erdemli The villa is located in…
€ 220,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sogucak, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Sogucak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa in Mersin Toroslar Municipality with Nature View Mersin, the pearl of the Mediterranea…
€ 335,000
Villa 4 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2
€ 464,000
Villa 3 room villa in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
КАРГЫДЖАК ВИЛЛА № 6 НА ОЛИВКОВОМ ХОЛМЕ. 3 КОМНАТЫ, 1 ХОЛЛ, 2 ВАННЫЕ КОМНАТЫ, 2 БАЛКОНА бо…
€ 365,000
Villa 5 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 3
Dreaming of your own home in Mersin? We present to your attention a three-story villa in the…
€ 334,000
Duplex 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
We present to you a garden duplex 2 + 1, with a total area of 90 m2. The apartment is l…
€ 166,000
Duplex 2 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Submitted for sale duplex 1 + 1 in the Teja area. The apartment has a total area of 65 m2 an…
€ 63,500
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Floor 2
€ 654,000
Villa 5 room villa in Arpacsakarlar, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Arpacsakarlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a two-story villa 4 + 1 overlooking the mountains in Toroslar. …
€ 218,000
Villa 2 room villa in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
Вилла 2+1 c 3 санузлами , Эрдемли, Мерсин. Расстояние до моря: 13000 м (20 мин на машине)…
€ 160,000
Villa 2 room villa in Mersin, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Mersin, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Вилла с мебелью, Томюк, Мерсин. Подходит для получения ВНЖ. 1 этаж - кухня-салон, терр…
€ 145,000
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
€ 424,500
Villa 5 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3
Villa 4 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mersin, Erdemli ( Kargypynary ). The villa is th…
€ 378,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 10
In the central district of Enishehir, duplex 4 + 1 is for sale. The apartment is located on …
€ 285,000
Villa 2 room villa in Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
€ 158,000
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 3
€ 329,500
Villa 6 room villa in Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3
€ 336,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project of the complex, which will be located in one of the most attractive…
€ 73,000
Duplex 7 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
Floor 11
Duplex 6 + 1 in the popular area of Mersin, Mezitli is for sale. The apartment has a total a…
€ 231,500
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Kocavilayet, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kocavilayet, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 536 m²
Floor 2/2
Villa with sea view with the possibility of obtaining citizenship. Villa's layout and infras…
€ 1,300,000
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 4
€ 191,500
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 450 m²
Floor 4
For sale is an apartment of 2 + 1 with an additional room in the growing area of Mersin, Arp…
€ 250,000
Duplex 3 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
Apartment 2 + 1 for sale in the popular area of Mahmutlar. The apartment is located on the 3…
€ 110,000
Duplex 5 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
2 apartments located in a single-block 8-story residential complex on 3 and 7 floors, respec…
€ 82,000
Duplex 4 rooms in Erdemli, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
€ 120,000

