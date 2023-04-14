UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Pilar de la Horadada
Houses
Houses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
House
231 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
137 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 379,000
A modern house with some extra space and luxury. The saltwater pool has a jet stream so a sw…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 239,900
Fantastic Residential to enjoy the good Mediterranean climate next to the Golf courses. Bung…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 185,000
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
104 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 249,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
104 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 239,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 289,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 224,500
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 217,500
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath
189 m²
€ 1,485,000
Modern and contemporary design with golf views, indoor and outdoor parking. Kitchen: E…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
€ 235,000
The Complex is located in the privileged area of the beach of Las Higuericas, in Torre de la…
Villa 5 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 bath
380 m²
€ 1,480,000
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
211 m²
€ 1,595,000
Each house has an independent access from the streets surrounding the plot, as there are no …
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath
332 m²
€ 2,365,000
Luxury villa located in Las Colinas Golf. It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with designer…
Villa 4 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
€ 1,090,000
3 custom villas with sea views. Each house has an independent access from the streets surrou…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
€ 214,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 219,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
78 m²
€ 185,900
Residential Complex of 40 Bungalows located in a quiet area of Pilar de la Horadada, about a…
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
149 m²
€ 698,000
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 245,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 244,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 189,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 224,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
