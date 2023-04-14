Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

231 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 345,000
New Work Promotion! Bungalows, attached to 2 floors, elegant style, about 500 meters from th…
4 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 137 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 379,000
A modern house with some extra space and luxury. The saltwater pool has a jet stream so a sw…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 239,900
Fantastic Residential to enjoy the good Mediterranean climate next to the Golf courses. Bung…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 185,000
Top Floor Bungalow – in Pilar de la Horadada. In a location where you have all the services…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 104 m² Number of floors 2
€ 263,000
Introducing the new adjoining home in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an ar…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² Number of floors 2
€ 285,000
Introducing the new corner house in San Pedro del PinatarHouse with a modern design, an area…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 315,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN TORRE DE LA HORADADA Newly built residential complex…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 365,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 249,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 104 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 239,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 289,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 224,500
CORNER GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad off…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 217,500
GROUND FLOOR QUAD WITH PRIVATE POOL IN SAN PEDRO PINATAR New Build original quad offers you…
3 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 654,000
On sale is a chic villa in the city of Pilar de la Oradada. The bungalow is located in the S…
Villa 3 room villain El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath 189 m²
€ 1,485,000
Modern and contemporary design with golf views,  indoor and outdoor parking.  Kitchen: E…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 71 m²
€ 235,000
The Complex is located in the privileged area of the beach of Las Higuericas, in Torre de la…
Villa 5 room villain El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
4 bath 380 m²
€ 1,480,000
Villa 3 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 211 m²
€ 1,595,000
Each house has an independent access from the streets surrounding the plot, as there are no …
Villa 3 room villain El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
El Pinar de Campoverde, Spain
3 bath 332 m²
€ 2,365,000
Luxury villa located in Las Colinas Golf. It offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with designer…
Villa 4 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 156 m²
€ 1,090,000
3 custom villas with sea views. Each house has an independent access from the streets surrou…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 214,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 219,000
Complex of 8 Bungalows with communal pool, overlooking a park and South orientation to enjoy…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 185,900
Residential Complex of 40 Bungalows located in a quiet area of Pilar de la Horadada, about a…
Villa 3 room villain Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 149 m²
€ 698,000
Villas for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Costa Blanca 3 wonderful homes located very close t…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 299,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 245,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build exclusive re…
3 room townhousein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 244,900
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 189,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 224,900
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
