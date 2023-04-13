Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

30 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 178 m²
€ 330,000
An incredible bungalow with a private garden and sea views, in the complex Alegria Village, …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 175,000
For sale corner townhouse! Spacious corner townhouse in La Nusia. It is distributed as follo…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 172 m² 1 Floor
€ 270,000
Discover a new lifestyle in the beautiful closed urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat! T…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 195 m²
€ 450,000
NEW BUILD LUXURY RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX WITH SEA VIEWS IN FINESTRAT New Build Luxury residenti…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 178 m²
€ 289,900
New bungalow complex in Finestrat-Benidorm, one of the best areas to live on the Costa Blanc…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 249,900
New bungalow complex in Finestrat-Benidorm, one of the best areas to live on the Costa Blanc…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 189,500
Beautiful bungalow, renovated with a very good taste, divided into three floors, at the entr…
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 257,000
Located near Benidorm, less than 10 minutes from the center, we can find this bungalow in a …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 96 m²
€ 200,000
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 109 m²
€ 227,000
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 bath
€ 243,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 249,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 299,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 178 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,900
Bungalow 3 roomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 131 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath 77 m² 2 Floor
€ 115,000
Bungalow for sale in Villahoyos in the Montboli region with a sea view from the terrace.If y…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath 170 m²
€ 205,000
140 m housing bungalow and 35m to make an apartment with which to get an income, pay the mor…
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 215,000
OPPORTUNITY!!! Bungalow located in Balcon de Finestrat with good advice to the main race, ne…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 185 m² 1 Floor
€ 345,900
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 157 m²
€ 329,900
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 131 m²
€ 239,900
For sale bungalow in Finestrat in the URBANIZACIONES area. The total area of 160.00 m2, a bu…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 90 m²
€ 245,000
Bungalow 4 bedroomsin l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
2 bath
€ 260,000
Large bungalow a few meters from Polop, in a very quiet area with spectacular views, from wh…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 148 m²
€ 571,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New Buil…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 87 m²
€ 275,000
For sale bungalow on the lower floor in Finestrat! The house has 3 bedrooms, two bathrooms, …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 265,000
For sale a bungalow in a closed urbanization on the lower floor in Finestrat! The house has …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 962,000
Twelve exclusive houses by the sea in Villachoyos Unique design with high quality design and…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath 124 m²
€ 925,000
Twelve exclusive homes on the seafront in Villajoyosa A unique design with high quality cons…

