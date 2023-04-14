UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
Guardamar del Segura
Houses
Houses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
55 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
46 m²
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
93 m²
€ 225,000
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 186,000
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 102,000
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
44 m²
€ 59,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 94,260
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
68 m²
€ 158,000
Detached villa, south-facing and cozy, located in a prestigious area 4 km from the…
5 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
340 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 680,000
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
119 m²
€ 368,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath
61 m²
€ 86,000
Corner house completely renovated with a beautiful garden and a large terrace with unobstruc…
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 289,000
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
171 m²
€ 434,500
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
171 m²
1 Floor
€ 434,500
VILLAS ADOSED FROM NEW WORK IN GUARD OF THE Residential SECURE of new work from 8 villages s…
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
110 m²
€ 128,000
Bungalow as new 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, kitchen with utility room, living room, w…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 310,000
Good independent villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, american kitchen, closets, furnished, r…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
2 Floor
€ 155,000
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
4 Floor
€ 189,000
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
59 m²
€ 64,900
Bungalows for sale in Torrevieja in the district of El Chaparral. The bungalow with a total …
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
143 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 385,000
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath
97 m²
2 Floor
€ 396,000
SPECIES IN THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATPOOL OR JACUZI High quality houses in a re…
