  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

55 properties total found
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 46 m²
€ 63,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 0.00 m2 consists of …
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 93 m²
€ 225,000
House for sale in Torrevieja in the San luis area. The total area of 93.00 m2, the plot of 3…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 186,000
Cozy townhouse for sale in the urbanization of Eden Guardamar de Segura.The townhouse consis…
Villa 2 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 102,000
House for sale in Guardamar in the Pinomar area. The total area of 65.00 m2 consists of 3 ro…
Villa Villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa Villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
44 m²
€ 59,900
House for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 44.00 m2, built in …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 94,260
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
Villa 2 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 68 m²
€ 158,000
Detached villa, south-facing and cozy,&nbsp; located in a prestigious area 4 km from the…
5 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 680,000
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
3 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
119 m²
€ 368,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
1 bath 61 m²
€ 86,000
Corner house completely renovated with a beautiful garden and a large terrace with unobstruc…
3 room townhousein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 289,000
VILLA IN COASTAL AREA WITH LITTLE OVERCROWDING~ ~ The property consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 171 m²
€ 434,500
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA~ ~ New Build residential of 8 semi-de…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 143 m²
€ 469,000
New Residential located in the well-known urbanization of El Raso, just 5 minutes from the b…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 452,000
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 171 m² 1 Floor
€ 434,500
VILLAS ADOSED FROM NEW WORK IN GUARD OF THE Residential SECURE of new work from 8 villages s…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 110 m²
€ 128,000
Bungalow as new 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, kitchen with utility room, living room, w…
Mansion 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 310,000
Good independent villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, american kitchen, closets, furnished, r…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 2 Floor
€ 155,000
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 4 Floor
€ 189,000
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 59 m²
€ 64,900
Bungalows for sale in Torrevieja in the district of El Chaparral. The bungalow with a total …
3 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 143 m² Number of floors 2
€ 385,000
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 97 m² 2 Floor
€ 396,000
SPECIES IN THE SEA with the possibility of PRIVATPOOL OR JACUZI High quality houses in a re…
