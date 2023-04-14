UAE
Apartments for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain
142 properties total found
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments with sea views in Gran Alacant, Alicante, Arenales del Sol Iconic is a new reside…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
64 m²
4 Floor
€ 289,900
Spectacular house for sale with sea views. This property has a living room with access to a …
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 220,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 255,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE, 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA New residential …
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
103 m²
€ 270,000
A residential complex consisting of 76 units of two and three bedrooms, bungalows and duplex…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
€ 499,000
A residential complex consisting of 76 units of two and three bedrooms, bungalows and duplex…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 242,000
A residential located in the best area of Santa Pola, just 50 meters from the new shopping c…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 230,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, ON THE COSTA BL…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 240,000
Modern new construction apartments located in the center of the city of Santa Pola Costa Bla…
4 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
112 m²
€ 270,000
Modern new construction apartments located in the center of the city of Santa Pola Costa Bla…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
1 bath
70 m²
2 Floor
€ 130,000
For sale apartment in the Arenales del Sol in the Arenales del Sol area, located on the 2nd …
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 280,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 235,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
101 m²
€ 240,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SANTA POLA New Build modern apartments are situated in the city cen…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 265,000
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
98 m²
€ 325,000
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
152 m²
€ 195,000
Duplex apartment with basement for sale in Gran Alacant. The residential has green…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
96 m²
€ 325,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 240,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 345,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 242,000
APARTMENT IN MUNICIPALITY OF COSTA~ ~ In the best area of Santa Pola, just 150 meters from…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
88 m²
€ 285,000
BUNGALOWS IN SANTIAGO BERNABEU AREA IN SANTA POLA !!!~ ~ Located on the second line of Playa…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 285,000
3 BEDROOM BUNGALOWS IN EXCLUSIVE RESIDENTIAL IN GRAN ALACANT!~ ~ Discover this exclusive res…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 241,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN ARENALES DEL SOL~ ~ New Build residential of apartments in Arenales …
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
91 m²
€ 395,000
APARTMENT AT THE BEACH~ ~ Apartment with 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms with sea views~ ~ INCL…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 270,000
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!!~ ~ Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 be…
3 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 242,000
APARTMENT IN MUNICIPALITY OF COSTA~ ~ In the best area of Santa Pola, just 150 meters from…
2 room apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath
73 m²
€ 270,000
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!!~ ~ Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 be…
2 room apartment
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
77 m²
€ 240,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
