Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Catalonia
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Catalonia, Spain

Castell-Platja d Aro
2
Lower Empordà
2
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
31 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 227 m²
€ 350,000
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 180 m²
€ 477,225
Townhouse in the Fenals area of the city of Lloret de Mar. The distance to the center of Ba…
3 room townhousein Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath 130 m²
€ 305,000
Magnificent townhouse in Castell-Platja d’Aro in the Parc d’Aro area. Located just 10 minut…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 197 m²
€ 1,030,000
Townhouse 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the Costa Garraf. Barcelona cit…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m²
€ 500,000
Lower price. Old price 600,000. Townhouse in the Fenals area on the Costa Brava in the city…
3 room townhousein Barcelona, Spain
3 room townhouse
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 273 m²
€ 1,130,000
Townhouse 400 meters from the sea in the Diagonal Mar area of Barcelona. Total area 2…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m²
€ 440,000
Decrease in tse ny!!! Old price 520,000 evs ro!!! Townhouse in the Fenals district of …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 264 m²
€ 495,000
Townhouse in the Fenals neighborhood of Lloret de Mar. Distance to Barcelona city cen…
3 room townhousein Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms 4 bath 201 m²
€ 650,000
Townhouse in the first line of the sea in the Fenals area of ​ ​ Lloret de Mar. Dista…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 202 m²
€ 531,000
Townhouse in Kang Bow district of Casteldefels on Costa D coast arra. distance to the…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 182 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse overlooking the sea in the Luminets district of Casteldefels on the Costa D…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 179 m²
€ 660,000
Townhouse in the Luminettes district of Casteldefels on the Costa Ga coast Distance to…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 250 m²
€ 890,000
Townhouse in 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the coast Costa Garraf. Dista…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 346 m²
€ 2,350,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 336 m²
€ 2,200,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 346 m²
€ 2,250,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Garraf, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 346 m²
€ 2,450,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 197 m²
€ 395,000
The modern housing estate of townhouses is locateded in the city Sant' Paul de Mar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 266 m²
€ 670,000
Townhouse in the closed housing estate in the city of Teya on the coast to Maresma. Distance…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m²
€ 520,000
Beautiful townhouses in a closed residential complex in the city of Prize de Dalt on t…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 270 m²
€ 650,000
Townhouse in Can Jalpi district of Arenis d Munte. Located 45 km from the center of B…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 216 m²
€ 511,000
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of El-Masnou on the coast Costa …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 240 m²
€ 630,000
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of Caldes de Etratch on the coas…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa del Maresme, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
3 room townhousein Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 172 m²
€ 325,000
Townhouse with beautiful view in urbanization of the city of Playa de Aro - Els Pins and on …
3 room townhousein Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 430,000
Lovely townhouse in downtown Blanes on the Costa Br coast ava. distance to Barcelona ce…
3 room townhousein Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 545,000
Fine townhouse near the city Fenals Lyoret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelon…
3 room townhousein Costa Brava, Spain
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
€ 750,000
New complex of townhouses in the first line of the sea in the city Lyoret de Mar. Dista…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 290,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Costa Brava, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 193 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse overlooking the sea in Sant' Feliu's city of de Guichols on the coast Costa Brava.…

Properties features in Catalonia, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir