Show properties list
Spain
Catalonia
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Catalonia, Spain
31 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
227 m²
€ 350,000
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 477,225
Townhouse in the Fenals area of the city of Lloret de Mar. The distance to the center of Ba…
3 room townhouse
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 bath
130 m²
€ 305,000
Magnificent townhouse in Castell-Platja d’Aro in the Parc d’Aro area. Located just 10 minut…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
197 m²
€ 1,030,000
Townhouse 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the Costa Garraf. Barcelona cit…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
€ 500,000
Lower price. Old price 600,000. Townhouse in the Fenals area on the Costa Brava in the city…
3 room townhouse
Barcelona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
273 m²
€ 1,130,000
Townhouse 400 meters from the sea in the Diagonal Mar area of Barcelona. Total area 2…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
€ 440,000
Decrease in tse ny!!! Old price 520,000 evs ro!!! Townhouse in the Fenals district of …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
264 m²
€ 495,000
Townhouse in the Fenals neighborhood of Lloret de Mar. Distance to Barcelona city cen…
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
4 bath
201 m²
€ 650,000
Townhouse in the first line of the sea in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Dista…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
202 m²
€ 531,000
Townhouse in Kang Bow district of Casteldefels on Costa D coast arra. distance to the…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
182 m²
€ 700,000
Townhouse overlooking the sea in the Luminets district of Casteldefels on the Costa D…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
179 m²
€ 660,000
Townhouse in the Luminettes district of Casteldefels on the Costa Ga coast Distance to…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
250 m²
€ 890,000
Townhouse in 100 meters from the sea in the city of Gavamar on the coast Costa Garraf. Dista…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
346 m²
€ 2,350,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
336 m²
€ 2,200,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
346 m²
€ 2,250,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Garraf, Spain
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
346 m²
€ 2,450,000
The townhouse in new housing estate in the first line of the sea in the city of Gavamar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
197 m²
€ 395,000
The modern housing estate of townhouses is locateded in the city Sant' Paul de Mar on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
266 m²
€ 670,000
Townhouse in the closed housing estate in the city of Teya on the coast to Maresma. Distance…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
€ 520,000
Beautiful townhouses in a closed residential complex in the city of Prize de Dalt on t…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
270 m²
€ 650,000
Townhouse in Can Jalpi district of Arenis d Munte. Located 45 km from the center of B…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
216 m²
€ 511,000
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of El-Masnou on the coast Costa …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
240 m²
€ 630,000
New modern housing estate at construction stage in the city of Caldes de Etratch on the coas…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse in one of the closest urbanization of the city of Pineda de Mar. Distance to …
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
172 m²
€ 325,000
Townhouse with beautiful view in urbanization of the city of Playa de Aro - Els Pins and on …
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 430,000
Lovely townhouse in downtown Blanes on the Costa Br coast ava. distance to Barcelona ce…
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 545,000
Fine townhouse near the city Fenals Lyoret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelon…
3 room townhouse
Costa Brava, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
€ 750,000
New complex of townhouses in the first line of the sea in the city Lyoret de Mar. Dista…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 290,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Costa Brava, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
193 m²
€ 395,000
Townhouse overlooking the sea in Sant' Feliu's city of de Guichols on the coast Costa Brava.…
Properties features in Catalonia, Spain
