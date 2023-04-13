Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

2 285 properties total found
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
209 m²
€ 1,104,141
Art. 3360590 Oh, this wonderful Golden Age! The nobles received a bunch of privileges, the e…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
235 m²
€ 949,919
Art. 3360582 Hello, our esteemed buyer! For sale a masterpiece, title apartment for a famil…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
248 m²
€ 762,729
Art. 3354956 Imagine that you walk along the empty St. Petersburg. There is only you and sil…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
171 m²
€ 838,164
Art. 4670490 For sale is a truly St. Petersburg apartment with many rooms, water views, and …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
53 m²
€ 154,937
Art. 42308694 Apartment with design repair! Good afternoon, dear buyer! A TWO-SATORON ap…
3 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 63,291
Art. 46827593. ADVANTAGES of this OBJECT: clean documents, price and quality matching, quick…
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 12/24 Floor
€ 86,051
Art. 46817273. For sale a spacious one-room apartment in the prestigious Primorsky district …
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,404
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
655 m²
€ 1,675,210
Art. 3352200 A three-level penthouse with a terrace of 71.4m2, with a total living area of 5…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
136 m²
€ 602,360
Art. 3358324 "Golden Triangle of St. Petersburg", here is the most expensive housing in the …
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 87,169
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
110 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3349142 A new elite house with underground parking 1 minute from Palace Square and the …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
318 m²
€ 480,547
Art. 3360056 Very spacious, two-level apartment for a large family. 318 square meters, an ap…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
102 m²
€ 894,041
Art. 3326612 A type two-room apartment in a house that is part of the Neva's front facade is…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
426 m²
€ 1,106,376
Art. 3348736 A unique view apartment with a terrace in the historic city center is offered f…
Apartmentin Gatchina, Russia
Apartment
Gatchina, Russia
161 m²
€ 251,449
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 75 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 150,869
2 room apartmentin Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 82,140
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in a brick-monolithic house. The apartment is warm, brig…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
36 m²
€ 122,931
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
92 m²
€ 420,758
Art. 41996538 Hello dear Buyer! In an elite club house on Kamenoostrovsky Prospekt, surro…
1 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
1 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/2 Floor
€ 26,709
I will sell a one-room apartment in the Moscow district of Kaliningrad near the bay in PGT C…
4 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 9/10 Floor
€ 413,494
Cottage 14 roomsin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Cottage 14 rooms
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
14 Number of rooms 707 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,274
Art. 46743340. For sale elite cottage 707 square meters. m in « golden triangle » in. Vsevol…
3 room apartmentin Begunitsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Begunitsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 63,700
In 45km from SPb ( Cr. Selo ) in the village of Begunitsa, a three-room apartment is sold on…
2 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 76,843
St. Petersburg, Frunzensky district, metro Prospekt Slavy, Budapest St., 62 It is offered fo…
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
54 m²
€ 155,340
Art. 41846188 About the deal: - The facility has been put into operation, keys have bee…
2 room apartmentin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/8 Floor
€ 79,346
Exclusive offer in the most popular and green area of the city ! We offer to buy a 2-room ap…
Apartmentin Repino, Russia
Apartment
Repino, Russia
187 m²
€ 771,111
Art. 41575682 Apartment in the Loft style with 4 s / y and panoramic windows! Elite LCD on …
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 726,409
Apartmentin Strelna, Russia
Apartment
Strelna, Russia
81 m²
€ 139,694
Art. 30329543 For sale a beautiful apartment of 3E format in one of the most beautiful and …

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

