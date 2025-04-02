Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room house in Mshinskaya, Russia
3 room house
Mshinskaya, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
$23,975
Leave a request
House in Mshinskaya, Russia
House
Mshinskaya, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
$14,457
Leave a request
House in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
$38,553
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes