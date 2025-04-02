Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/3
Mistola Hills LCD!!! The developer RBI is an individual project on the hills of Moroshkino, …
$78,060
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes