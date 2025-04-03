Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

houses
3
3 properties total found
5 room house in Kirpole, Russia
5 room house
Kirpole, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
Art. 52960803 Finnish approach in suburban construction. House for sale HONKA 200 sq.m. in t…
$473,001
Cottage 5 rooms in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a residential house in DNP Manushkino, 20 km. from St. Petersburg. Offer for connois…
$290,804
4 room house in Koltushi, Russia
4 room house
Koltushi, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
The house of your dreams is separated by one call. Offer for connoisseurs of suburban life a…
$118,458
Properties features in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

