Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Campo de Ourique
27
Sacavem
26
Arroios
22
Belem
21
Alcantara
19
Oeiras
14
Lisbon
13
Estrela
6
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
535 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 141 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,412,500
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,207,800
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1 Floor
€ 737,620
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 495,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m² 22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
1 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 504,000
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 712,000
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 924,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartmentin West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 169 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…
4 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 261 m²
€ 2,700,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 110,000
Renovated Studio in Amadora The building is in a great condition. This studio has 29.5…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 88 m²
€ 265,000
Excellent 3 bedroom flat in Agualva. Just a 7 minutes walk from the metro, this wonderland…
1 room apartmentin Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
66 m²
€ 305,000
1 room apartmentin Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
93 m²
€ 330,000
1 room apartmentin Carnaxide, Portugal
1 room apartment
Carnaxide, Portugal
59 m²
€ 345,000
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 108 m²
€ 630,000
Excellent 1+1 bedroom apartment near Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon. An apartment with generou…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 112 m²
€ 820,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 79 m²
€ 580,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 174 m²
€ 1,510,000
A new development, which was once dedicated to offices, has now been transformed into 36 apa…

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir