Residential properties for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

199 properties total found
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora   Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 199,500
For sale a beautiful apartment in the heart of the Bay of Kotor - the Old Town of Kotor at a…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 128,000
Quality building with an elevator, there are many facilities in the yard: playground for chi…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath 78 m²
€ 350,000
Two-bedroom apartment, located in an excellent location in Kotor Old Town. The apartment has…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
35 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment for sale in the heart of the Old Town, Kotor. The apartment has an area of 35 m2. …
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 350,000
House for sale in Kovachko Pole. This house boasts a spacious living area of 200 m2 with add…
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 4595 House for sale in Kotor, Skaljari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the …
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 570,000
House for sale in Kotor, Shkalyari. The area of the house is 280 m2, and the area of the a…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 63 m2 and…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 60,435
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
Apartment for sale in Morin, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 57 m2 and …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath 282 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 4 Floor
€ 750,000
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
2 room housein Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room house
Skaljari, Montenegro
2 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 135,450
Urgent sale! This property is an old stone house that was completely renovated. It consis…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
NUM 5001 Apartment for sale in Morinj, near the town of Kotor. The apartment has an area…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath 68 m²
€ 185,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms and a spacious living room. The building is…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 150,000
Apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
Таунхаус с бассейном, Ораховац Жилая площадь: 148 м2 Спальни: 3 Ванные комнаты: 2 + госте…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 300,000
Шикарная квартира в элитном комплексе, Котор. Фантастический вид на море и на город. Кварти…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 262,000
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
81 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 3542 Apartment for sale in complex in Morinj, Kotor. The apartment has an area of ​…
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 4/2 Floor
Price on request
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment…
Real estate in Kotor: cozy apartments near the Adriatic Sea

In Montenegro there are plethora of amazing places where you can relocate to permanent residency. Kotor is one of the most popular towns in the country situated off the coast of the famous Adriatic Sea. Many foreigners wish to buy residential property here. Citizens from other countries are attracted by the opportunity to buy real estate in Kotor not only because of the wonderful climate and low taxes. Prices for residential property are low that makes a valid reason to become the property owner. Based on the experts’ data, the cost of houses and apartments in this town is almost 2 times cheaper than in neighboring Italy or Croatia.

What kind of property you can buy in Kotor

The local market for residential and commercial real estate is rich and varied:

  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available both in the center and in the town outskirts. The price for such kind of residential property in Kotor varies from 20 to 100 thousand euros.
  • The private housing is mainly found outside the town. In this area you can buy, for example, a luxury villa or a three-bedroom house by 500-900 thousand euros.
  • Commercial property for business, such as hotels and restaurants, is represented mainly on the coast. Prices start from 50 thousand euros.
Benefits for foreigners

Investing in real estate in Kotor is beneficial for foreign investors. They can successfully rent out purchased apartments to tourists or benefit from raising housing prices. On average, the cost of apartments in Kotor is growing annually by 10-20%. Among other benefits it should be noted that at the purchase of local apartments in the amount of from 4900 euros the foreigner is obtaining a residence permit for 1 year.

