Residential properties for sale in Malta

Northern Region
29
Central Region
23
Saint Paul's Bay
18
Birkirkara
7
Sliema
4
Gżira
3
Naxxar
3
56 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Mellieha, Malta
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
MELLIEHA: A Luxurious Duplex Maisonette with Communal Pool Access Welcome to a unique res…
€375,000
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
XEMXIJA -  A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
Villa Villa in Saint John, Malta
Villa Villa
Saint John, Malta
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/5
€585,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mellieha, Malta
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Xaghra, Malta
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Xaghra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
These Farmhouse's forming part of a new development in this quiet area of Gozo are now up fo…
€760,000
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE in Zebbug, Malta
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE
Zebbug, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious townhouse located in a quiet UCA area within Zebbug, Malta.Currently being built an…
€495,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
2 room apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
€420,000
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
€3,30M
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
€197,000
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M

About Malta

Malta is a beautiful island country located in Southern Europe. It is one of the smallest and most densely populated sovereign countries in the world. With most of the inhabitants speaking Maltese and English, the small country has a history that dates back to almost 8000 years.

Due to its island-atmosphere, warm climate, numerous attractions, and general vacation vibes, Malta attracts a large number of tourists each year. It has three UNESCO world heritage sites and numerous other historical monuments that stand testament to its rich past and history. It is also home to seven megalithic structures that are known to be the oldest free-standing structures in the world. With a recorded 1.6 million tourists each year, the number visitors are almost triple the number of residents on the island.

Real estate investment

So is it a good idea to invest in property in Malta? Yes, it is! Thanks to the rapidly booming economy, Malta has become one of the most popular destinations today both for tourism and residence. If you are a foreigner considering to buy property in Malta, there are a few laws and rules that you need to be aware of. However, they are quite minimal and textbook when it comes to buying real estate. You can choose from a large number of reliable real estate agencies who can give you hundreds of options when it comes to properties for sale. Apart from being a solid investment, Malta is also a good place to call your new home.

From luxurious beachfront properties to more affordable options in the middle of the island, there are a number of options for you to choose from if you are considering to purchase real estate in Malta. Rest assured, that you have made the right choice if you are considering to invest in Malta property or relocate to your new home withing the island nation.

