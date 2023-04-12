Where do foreigners prefer to buy private houses in Lithuania

There is a considerable demand for houses in the suburbs of Vilnius. Foreign buyers who are used to living close to cosmopolitan cities tend to buy property in this area. The second most popular cities in Lithuania are the resorts of Palangà and Klaipėda. Good environment of these areas and proximity to the Baltic Sea attract many foreigners.

How much does a house in Lithuania cost on average

The prices of private houses vary across the country. Villas by the sea in the resort areas are considered to be the most expensive type of real estate: 1,000–1,200 euros per square metre. Houses in Vilnius, Kaunas, and Šiauliai are slightly cheaper. Property objects in these areas are estimated at 800–1000 euros per square metre.

The cheapest houses are to be found in the following cities:

Birštonas — 700 euros per square metre;

Žagarė — 600;

Dūkštas — 500.

Can I get a residence permit for buying a private house in Lithuania

Local legislation does not provide for the issuance of citizenship for investment in real estate. At the same time, the purchase of property allows foreigners to obtain a Schengen visa. It gives the right to stay in the country legally for up to 6 months per year.