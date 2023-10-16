UAE
Residential
Greece
The Municipality of Sithonia
Cottages
Cottages for sale in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Nikiti
42
Neos Marmaras
10
Sykia
3
Cottage
Clear all
73 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
187 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€370,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
1
162 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€215,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with city view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
162 m²
3
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
€215,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Sykia, Greece
5
138 m²
2
For sale 0-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving…
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
6
2
150 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€800,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8
5
255 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
€550,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
7
3
237 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
75 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€230,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
131 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
131 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€300,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
4
3
131 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 131 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€300,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
3
1
74 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
€265,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3
1
88 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€240,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
90 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
€270,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Nikiti, Greece
3
1
75 m²
1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
€150,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nikiti, Greece
5
2
170 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€460,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
164 m²
3
For sale 4-storey house of 164 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€420,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
1
180 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€3,50M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
€450,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
5
3
180 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€1,05M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€580,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
4
1
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€350,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
6
4
440 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gr…
€750,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
7
3
206 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 206 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€330,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5
3
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€400,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
2
136 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€265,000
Recommend
Properties features in The Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
