Villas for sale in Lasithi Regional Unit, Greece

Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 505 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa Villain Mochlos, Greece
Villa Villa
Mochlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
Villa Villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale villa of 230sq.m with 6.000sq.m plot located in Plaka, the most prime area of east …
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Main villa 400sq.m, plot 3.500sq.m:Ground floor: 1 living room with kitchen and dining area,…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
The property is located in the best spot on top of a hill overlooking Mirabello Bay. The mai…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,800,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, …
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 411,300
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 442,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 130 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
Villa Villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 590,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 2 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 221 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 925,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one gym. The gro…
Villa 4 room villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale 4-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Crete. The basement consists of one bathroom, on…
Villa Villain Vainia, Greece
Villa Villa
Vainia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 695,000
For sale beautiful detached villa on the south-west coast of Crete, 2 kms from the town and …
Villa 4 room villain Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
Villa Villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Suggested for sale two villas of 178m2 Sisi Village, Lassithi Prefecture! Situated on a land…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
Villa 4 room villain Region of Crete, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Region of Crete, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 535,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 6 room villain Koutsounari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Koutsounari, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 2,150,000
For sale 2-storey villa and 3 ground floor apartments within the plot in Koutsounari! The 20…
Villa 2 room villain koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
koinoteta schinokapsalon, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 102 sq.meters in Crete. consists of 2 bedrooms, living room with …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
Villa 2 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 600,000
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 302 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement cons…
Villa 4 room villain District of Sitia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
District of Sitia, Greece
5 bath 270 m²
€ 1,550,000
You can be the first owner of this new modern home. Built in a stunning location overlooking…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
Price on request
We offer for sale, luxury villas on the island of Crete. The complex consists 4 villas (2 co…
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 3,199,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…

