Apartments for sale in Heraklion Regional Unit, Greece

1 room apartment in Amoudara, Greece
1 room apartment
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 63 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€275,900
1 room apartment in District of Heraklion, Greece
1 room apartment
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 62 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€250,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Knossos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Knossos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated o…
€481,580
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 99 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Ther…
€308,000
3 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale duplex of 108 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. The…
€324,500
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vlichada, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vlichada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Offered for sale: A remarkable opportunity of a sophisticated 45m2 apartment in Bali, Rethym…
€119,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The duplex is situated on the semi-basement and t…
€280,000
2 room apartment with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on…
€239,000
2 room apartment in Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€130,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor. …
€250,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Ageliana, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Ageliana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apartment with sea view, next to the sea, in Panormos village, Crete. The pro…
€180,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Karteros, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Karteros, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for Sale apartment 80sqm in Heraklion of Crete.The apartment is on the ground floo…
€270,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Finikia, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Finikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under constructionold construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The apartme…
€300,000
5 room apartment with furnishings in Marathitis, Greece
5 room apartment with furnishings
Marathitis, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 135 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
€257,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Gournes, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Gournes, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 133 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€175,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Prassas, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Prassas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. con…
€153,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Voros, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Voros, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€130,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Epano Vathia, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Epano Vathia, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€250,000
7 room apartment in Gouves, Greece
7 room apartment
Gouves, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 570 m²
Property Code: HPS506 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Gouves Center for €1.200.000. This 570 sq. m.…
€1,20M
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kounavi, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kounavi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two independent apartments in the Prefecture of Heraklion are proposed for sale. In total bo…
€172,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Skalani, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Skalani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 132 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€180,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Skotino, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Skotino, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale two independent apartments of 165 sq.meters in Gouves.The first apartment is situat…
€330,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Kastelli, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Kastelli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
Suggested for sale two independent apartments in Kastelli Pediados.They are located in a ver…
€100,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Gouves, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Gouves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment of 50sqm with an additional building possibility of 150sqm i…
€150,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale apartment of 160 sq.m. in Heraklio city. The apartment is located on the ground flo…
€280,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€240,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Achlada, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Achlada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
Imagine your home in the idyllic luxury sea view complex with beach access, located 15km fro…
€855,000
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Amoudara, Greece
2 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Amoudara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€250,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Heraklion, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Heraklion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€290,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Hersonissos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 1
It is proposed for sale a stone built apartment of 67sqm in Crete.The apartment is located i…
€278,300

