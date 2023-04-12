Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in France

4 properties total found
Chalet 10 bedroomsin Megeve, France
Chalet 10 bedrooms
Megeve, France
17 Number of rooms 10 bath 750 m² Number of floors 2
€ 15,000,000
Exclusive chalet located in Mezheva in Mont D'Arbua France. Just an hour by car from Gen…
2 room apartmentin Eze, France
2 room apartment
Eze, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 429,000
Elite luxury residence in the center of Roquebrun-Cap-Martan, next to beaches and the sea, r…
2 room apartmentin Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 4/7 Floor
€ 389,000
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
2 room apartmentin Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 3/7 Floor
€ 480,000
Near and quot; gold and quot; Monaco neighborhood. Monte Carlo is a 10-minute walk away, to …

