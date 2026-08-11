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Residential properties for sale in Draguignan, France

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Cogolin
49
Frejus
27
Saint Raphael
14
94 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$427,583
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Provençal style architectural villa with panoramic sea views - closed Domaine de La PinèdeLo…
$4,16M
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$313,716
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$442,688
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$503,108
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$188,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$440,364
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$195,107
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
| House
$915,586
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$324,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$362,516
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2 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
2 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
| Apartments
$171,244
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$404,345
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4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$432,696
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4 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 111 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$591,413
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3 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
3 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$249,018
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$687,851
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3 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
| Apartments
$449,660
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Tropez, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Tropez, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of a hunting estate of 36 hectares on the hills in the vicinity of Saint-Tropez (40 km …
$1,42M
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$363,678
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4 bedroom apartment in Frejus, France
4 bedroom apartment
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
The living space is located in the Frejus-Plage area. A new achievement that will offer new …
$569,336
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
| House
$845,871
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
| House
$447,336
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cogolin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| House
$691,337
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$364,840
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
| Apartments
$350,897
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$343,926
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2 bedroom apartment in Cogolin, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cogolin, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$352,059
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Frejus, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Frejus, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
| House
$431,069
Leave a request

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