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Residential properties for sale in Nogent sur Marne, France

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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Villiers sur Marne, France
1 bedroom apartment
Villiers sur Marne, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
$233,024
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Maur des Fosses, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 174 m²
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bry sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bry sur Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
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Properties features in Nogent sur Marne, France

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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