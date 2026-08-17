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Residential properties for sale in Saint Raphael, France

;
apartments
7
houses
6
13 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 4
| House
$915,586
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2 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
$324,173
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Exceptional waterfront estate facing south. Remarkable waterfront property of over 430 m2, …
$14,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 95 m²
Floor 4
$845,871
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 4
| House
$778,480
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$844,709
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$491,488
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$450,822
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Raphael, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 97 m²
Floor 4
| House
$823,795
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
$503,108
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4 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$453,145
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$363,678
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3 bedroom apartment in Saint Raphael, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Raphael, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$364,840
Leave a request
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