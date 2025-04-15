Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Le Cannet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Le Cannet, France

houses
3
4 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sauna, with Bathhouse in Le Cannet, France
Villa 7 bedrooms with Sauna, with Bathhouse
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 3
A beautiful recent villa with a living area of 450 sq.m., located in a closed residence in G…
$4,47M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms with Basement, with Sauna, with Bathhouse in Le Cannet, France
Villa 6 bedrooms with Basement, with Sauna, with Bathhouse
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 390 m²
The new villa of 400 square meters is located in a private domain in Grassa. It features a t…
$3,77M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with porter in Le Cannet, France
Villa 10 bedrooms with parking, with porter
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1
Sale of an old manor in the medieval village of Oribo - sur - Xi'an, 10 km from Cannes - 15 …
$7,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Le Cannet, France
2 bedroom apartment
Le Cannet, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments and houses in a new residential complex, Le Cannet, Cote d'Azur, France Modern r…
$366,180
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes