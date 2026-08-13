Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Tarbes
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Tarbes, France

;
houses
7
7 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Tarbes, France
3 bedroom house
Tarbes, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Castelnau Riviere Basse, France
4 bedroom house
Castelnau Riviere Basse, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Maubourguet, France
6 bedroom house
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Area 294 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
3 bedroom house in Madiran, France
3 bedroom house
Madiran, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Maubourguet, France
3 bedroom house
Maubourguet, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
30 minutes north of Tarbes, in quiet countryside, old shingle farmhouse with living area of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tarbes, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tarbes, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Madiran, France
3 bedroom house
Madiran, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
In the midst of the picturesque scenery of the Madiran vineyards and with stunning views of …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Tarbes, France

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go