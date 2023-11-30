Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Ile-de-France

Residential properties for sale in Ile-de-France, France

Paris
126
Palaiseau
21
Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
Argenteuil
14
Eaubonne
14
Arrondissement of Nanterre
6
Antony
3
Fontainebleau
3
Show more
445 properties total found
5 room apartment in Paris, France
5 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Rueil-Malmaison, France
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
€794,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 18 rooms in Paris, France
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
Leave a request
8 room apartment in Paris, France
8 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 8
Area 355 m²
€19,80M
Leave a request
House in Paris, France
House
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€48,00M
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Alfortville, France
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in La Queue-en-Brie, France
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
La Queue-en-Brie, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
€243,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Chatenay-Malabry, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Chatenay-Malabry, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
€339,126
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Plaisir, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Plaisir, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
€248,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Creteil, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Creteil, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
€252,300
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
€224,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Villiers-sur-Marne, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
€597,776
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
€299,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Rueil-Malmaison, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Le Plessis-Robinson, France
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
€364,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in Courbevoie, France
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
Leave a request
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 20
Area 800 m²
€14,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 35 rooms in Orly, France
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 635 m²
In a fully secure private residence, duplex loft-type apartment with garden, terrace, parkin…
€23,63M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 349 m²
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
€5,65M
Leave a request

Property types in Ile-de-France

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir