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Residential properties for sale in Ile-de-France, France

;
Meaux
31
Paris
18
Cergy
13
Pontoise
13
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85 properties total found
5 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
5 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Prestigious Apartments - Golden Triangle, ParisA rare and confidential offerIn the heart of …
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1 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
1 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
✨ Modern apartment in Paris - comfort and functionality in one space💶 Price: 479,000 €📐 Area…
$556,646
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
House 10 bedrooms in Chemin de Bluche, France
House 10 bedrooms
Chemin de Bluche, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 7 000 m²
Millemont Castle is a masterpiece of French history 45 minutes from Paris. ✨Discover one of …
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TekceTekce
Castle 10 bedrooms in Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Route Forestiere dOrleans, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 600 m²
Rare! Castle 65 km from Paris in exceptional conditionThe majestic castle of 1,200 m2, as if…
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3 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional apartment with panoramic views of the Seine and the Eiffel TowerIn one of the mo…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Paris XVI – Villa MontmorenceAn exceptional asset in Paris’ most gated and prestigious priva…
$32,96M
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4 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
4 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Ultra-premium address - Paris 16th arrondissementLa Muette • OCDE • TrocadéroIn one of the m…
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Mansion 5 bedrooms in Versailles, France
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Versailles, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This exceptional villa is located in the prestigious town of (78430), just 20 minutes from ,…
$2,10M
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Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Paris, France
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 900 m²
A true masterpiece of the Belle Epoque era, this magnificent Mansion, hidden in the green al…
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3 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
🏙️ Elegant apartment overlooking the park in the heart of Paris💶 Cost: 1,130,000 €📐 Area: 10…
$1,31M
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Apartment in Paris with the character of the old city19th arrondissement | Canal de l'Ourcq …
$697,086
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
House in Place du Trocadero, France
House
Place du Trocadero, France
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 6
Premium property - Paris, 16th arrondissement (Muett/Trocadero district)1. Summary (Executiv…
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1 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
1 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
Paris 17th arrondissement - Wagram / Pereire - Paris at your feetRare offer on the market!El…
$493,262
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2 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Living in Paris 16 - prestige and comfort every day 🇫🇷📍 Paris 16 (Auteuil) district🏡 3 rooms…
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Investment apartment under Airbnb – Pantin (near Paris and metro)Price: 140,000 €Location: P…
$164,035
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$106,082
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2 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
2 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$194,620
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3 bedroom apartment in Bry sur Marne, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bry sur Marne, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
$621,857
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4 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
4 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$394,082
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
$2,23M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
1 bedroom apartment
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of the university district of La Bastide, the student living space is just a fe…
$81,682
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1 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
1 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$159,763
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2 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
2 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$214,954
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2 bedroom apartment in Neuilly sur Seine, France
2 bedroom apartment
Neuilly sur Seine, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
$1,23M
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2 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
2 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$185,906
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in 6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
6 Capitainerie de Port Cergy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
Description of the manager. The subsidiary company has been present in the private housing m…
$88,770
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2 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
2 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$192,683
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2 bedroom apartment in 30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
2 bedroom apartment
30 Distillerie dIsle de France, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$158,795
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Property types in Ile-de-France

apartments
houses

Properties features in Ile-de-France, France

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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