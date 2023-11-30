UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
France
Residential
Ile-de-France
Residential properties for sale in Ile-de-France, France
Paris
126
Palaiseau
21
Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
Argenteuil
14
Eaubonne
14
Arrondissement of Nanterre
6
Antony
3
Fontainebleau
3
Nogent-sur-Marne
3
Rueil-Malmaison
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
445 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
5 room apartment
Paris, France
5
3
260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Rueil-Malmaison, France
4
87 m²
This apartment is located in Rueil Malmaison, in the heart of the city, a beautiful suburban…
€565,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment
Paris, France
4
65 m²
€794,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment
Paris, France
4
108 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 18 rooms
Paris, France
18
1 000 m²
€29,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
8 room apartment
Paris, France
8
355 m²
€19,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Paris, France
2 000 m²
€48,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Alfortville, France
3
67 m²
5
New residential complex 50 m from the Marne River, Alfortville, Ile-de-France, France A sma…
€430,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
La Queue-en-Brie, France
2
40 m²
4
New residential complex in La Queue-en-Brie, Ile-de-France, France The complex offers moder…
€243,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Chatenay-Malabry, France
2
44 m²
17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
€339,126
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Plaisir, France
2
44 m²
5
New residential complex in historic commune of Plaisir, Ile-de-France, France The complex o…
€248,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
2
43 m²
7
New residential complex next to the park in Rueil-Malmaison, Ile-de-France, France The comp…
€341,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Creteil, France
2
43 m²
5
New residential complex next to the park in Creteil, Ile-de-France, France The modern resid…
€252,300
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
1
32 m²
5
New residential complex in Villiers-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The complex consists o…
€224,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Villiers-sur-Marne, France
4
81 m²
4
New cozy residential complex in Brie-sur-Marne, Ile-de-France, France The residence is made…
€597,776
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
4
77 m²
6
First-class new residential complex in Puteaux, Ile-de-France, France The residential compl…
€778,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
2
40 m²
7
Exquisite new residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The neoclas…
€299,900
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Rueil-Malmaison, France
3
62 m²
5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
€569,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Le Plessis-Robinson, France
2
45 m²
7
New exclusive residential complex in Le Plessis-Robinson, Ile-de-France, France The complex…
€364,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
Courbevoie, France
3
73 m²
8
Apartments in a prestigious residential complex, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Ile-de-France, France T…
€1,12M
Recommend
Leave a request
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
14
3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
5
750 m²
3
Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
30
1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
20
800 m²
€14,80M
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
35
1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
2
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paris, France
4
125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
7
450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Paris, France
3
635 m²
In a fully secure private residence, duplex loft-type apartment with garden, terrace, parkin…
€23,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms
Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
5
1
349 m²
Just a few meters from the stunning gardens of the Bois de Boulogne and from the enjoyable J…
€5,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
15
Property types in Ile-de-France
apartments
houses
Properties features in Ile-de-France, France
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL