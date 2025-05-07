Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gustavia, France

Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This three-bedroom villa, ideally located in the Colombier area, will provide its owners wit…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Just imagine how you will wake up to the lapping of the sea waves at your doorstep! First…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Saint Barthélemy, France
1 bedroom apartment
Saint Barthélemy, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/4
💫 A turnkey apartment on the French Cote d'Azur💫 Parking spaces (2 units included in the pri…
$275,461
Villa 6 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, dining area, huge beautiful terrace, heated i…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Newly built modern 3 bedroom 3 bathroom villa located on the hillside of Flemings, a short w…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This luxury 3 bedroom villa is located in Lurin, close to Gustavia and Saint Jean. The estat…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Modern and luxurious four bedroom villa located on the hillside in Colombier and is the perf…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa in an infinity pool on the island of Saint Barthélemy. Its huge heated infin…
$5,90M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Saint Barthélemy, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Saint Barthélemy, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
What place! One of the best areas of the island of Saint Barth is Lurin. Just minutes from t…
$8,04M
