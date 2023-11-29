Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Paris

Residential properties for sale in Paris, France

apartments
186
houses
38
249 properties total found
5 room apartment in Paris, France
5 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Details Space 260 m² Rooms 5 Bathrooms 3 Floor …
€4,20M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 65 m²
€794,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
€1,10M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 9 room villa in Paris, France
Villa 9 room villa
Paris, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 000 m²
€29,00M
8 room apartment in Paris, France
8 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 8
Area 355 m²
€19,80M
House in Paris, France
House
Paris, France
Area 2 000 m²
€48,00M
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский
Villa 4 room villa in Paris, France
Villa 4 room villa
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 125 m²
For sale, a house of 125 square meters with a 10 square meter terrace. Near the Canal Saint …
€1,78M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
Near Provins, about 1h15 from Paris, a magnificent property entirely restored of 450sqm in p…
€2,31M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
THIS NEW TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IS SOLD. IF YOU ARE SEARCHING TO BUY AN APARTMENT IN PARIS, SEN…
€1,26M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Sought after address, proximity to Parc Monceau. Apartment of 156 sqm (usable space), alone …
€2,39M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Left Bank. 15th district. Between Porte de Versailles and Montparnasse-Bienvenue. At the con…
€1,71M
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Off-market in Paris renovated apartment 183 m2 close to Parc Monceau Paris. On the noble flo…
€3,48M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Off-market for sale. Bright and sunny 6-room family apartment of 156 m2 – Monceau, Paris 8th…
€2,39M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
We offer lovers of very beautiful accommodation exclusivity apartments with sublime open-air…
€971,400
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
It is a stone's throw from the star between Avenue Hoche and Avenue de Friedland that you wi…
€1,16M
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Sectorization Carnot, Sainte Ursule, Fénélon, International Bilingual School. This magnifice…
€3,60M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
RARE - Close to Place des Vosges and the Convent des Minimes, come and discover in a magnifi…
€1,70M
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
This magnificent pied à terre is located on avenue Montaigne, on one of the most prestigious…
€2,63M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 187 m²
This magnificent pied-à-terre is on avenue Montaigne in one of the most prestigious location…
€6,60M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Living in Paris remains attractive. Whether for a study, as a Pied a Terre or for telecommut…
€903,000
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€1,52M
3 room apartment in Paris, France
3 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  Discover a new luxury residence with modern archi…
€760,000
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€577,000
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€460,000
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€476,000
4 room apartment in Paris, France
4 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€1,25M
2 room apartment in Paris, France
2 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€560,000
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2024  Discover Chapitre II, your new exclusive residenc…
€352,000
