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Residential properties for sale in Paris, France

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apartments
10
houses
8
18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Exceptional apartment with panoramic views of the Seine and the Eiffel TowerIn one of the mo…
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Paris, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Paris XVI – Villa MontmorenceAn exceptional asset in Paris’ most gated and prestigious priva…
$32,96M
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 27
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 2 000 m²
The castle of the era of Louis XV in perfect condition - only 45 km from ParisJust 50 km sou…
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TekceTekce
1 room apartment in Paris, France
1 room apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Investment apartment under Airbnb – Pantin (near Paris and metro)Price: 140,000 €Location: P…
$164,035
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
1 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
Paris 17th arrondissement - Wagram / Pereire - Paris at your feetRare offer on the market!El…
$493,262
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House in Place du Trocadero, France
House
Place du Trocadero, France
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 6
Premium property - Paris, 16th arrondissement (Muett/Trocadero district)1. Summary (Executiv…
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3 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
3 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 104 m²
🏙️ Elegant apartment overlooking the park in the heart of Paris💶 Cost: 1,130,000 €📐 Area: 10…
$1,31M
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
1 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
✨ Modern apartment in Paris - comfort and functionality in one space💶 Price: 479,000 €📐 Area…
$556,646
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
2 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Living in Paris 16 - prestige and comfort every day 🇫🇷📍 Paris 16 (Auteuil) district🏡 3 rooms…
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
4 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Ultra-premium address - Paris 16th arrondissementLa Muette • OCDE • TrocadéroIn one of the m…
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Mansion 8 bedrooms in Paris, France
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 25
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 900 m²
A true masterpiece of the Belle Epoque era, this magnificent Mansion, hidden in the green al…
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5 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
5 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Prestigious Apartments - Golden Triangle, ParisA rare and confidential offerIn the heart of …
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2 bedroom apartment in Paris, France
2 bedroom apartment
Paris, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
Apartment in Paris with the character of the old city19th arrondissement | Canal de l'Ourcq …
$697,086
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Agency
ISIA
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Rambuye CastleCastle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m2This castle, located only fifty kilometers …
$16,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
$2,60M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant estate in close proximity to Paris (45 min). 20 minutes to Charles de Gaulle Interna…
$3,95M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rue Cino Del Duca, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rue Cino Del Duca, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
View studio in the 17th arrondissement of Port Mayo, Louise Michel and Port de Champerre.Stu…
$395,050
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Castle 5 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
An early 19th century castle with a heated pool, 80 km from Paris. 9 rooms, including 5 b…
$2,23M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe

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