Residential properties for sale in La Chatre, France

apartments
23
houses
23
46 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
The duplex apartment, with a living area of 155 sq.m. and a private garden, is located in a …
$1,70M
4 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Apartments for sale in a completely new residence in the heart of Cap d’Antib, a 5-minute wa…
$5,24M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Sale of a new villa in a new-built village in Kany - sur - Mer, located between Nice and Can…
$1,92M
Apartment in Tranzault, France
Apartment
Tranzault, France
Area 42 m²
New apartments, from two to four rooms, in a completely new residence under construction in …
$412,625
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa for sale, located in Beauvallon, in a gated community just 1.2 km from the beach and s…
$3,47M
4 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 5/5
New apartments with a terrace on the roof and a panoramic view of the sea and the surroundin…
$2,42M
Apartment in Tranzault, France
Apartment
Tranzault, France
Number of floors 4
New apartments for sale in a new building in Beausoleil, located in a dominant position just…
$208,343
3 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 7
Sale of apartments with panoramic sea views located in the elite residential complex Marina …
$1,91M
2 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Apartments for sale in an elite residence with a concierge, close to the Carlton Hotel in Ca…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Selling and renting a beautiful villa in a closed, prestigious Mougins domain is a 5-minute …
$3,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Sale of a new villa in a new residential complex located on the hills of the old city of Ant…
$1,22M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 410 m²
Villa on the Cannes Uplands with magnificent views of the sea, mountains and the Cap d’Antib…
$4,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
This contemporary villa of 350 m² is located in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, in a safe, private an…
$5,37M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a villa in the style of bel epoc, with panoramic views of the sea, surroundings and …
$2,95M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 123 m²
Modern villa on Super Cannes hills with sea views, a 15-minute drive from the famous La Croi…
$1,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
Sale of a large estate in a green area with beautiful views of the hills located on the La T…
$2,73M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Provencal house of 260 m², with beautiful views of the Mediterranean and the Alps, on a land…
$3,86M
4 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Situated in the heart of Cap d’Antibes, this exclusive 131 m² apartment, completely renovate…
$3,20M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Situated on the picturesque hills of Théoule-sur-Mer, bordering the Esterel Park, this villa…
$3,47M
3 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Sale of brand new apartments with panoramic views of the sea and Cannes, with an area of 130…
$2,39M
1 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
1 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
3-room apartments for sale, with an area of 100 square meters.m., in the historic residence …
$488,976
2 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale new three-room apartment, located in a new building in the center of Nice, in the "…
Price on request
4 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
4 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
New five-room apartment with a living area of 127 sq.m., with a roof terrace of 110 sq.m., a…
$1,74M
2 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
2 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Sale of new apartments with sea views in the elite new building of the Olympe premium-class,…
$1,19M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
$9,79M
3 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
3 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Apartments for sale in a completely new residence in the heart of Cap d’Antib, a 5-minute wa…
$2,62M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Villa for sale at Cap d’Antibes in a quiet location, a 5-minute walk to the sea and Keller B…
$7,85M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
$7,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tranzault, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa in Super Cannes - a well-kept villa of 300 sq.m., with a superb panoramic view of the …
$4,69M
1 bedroom apartment in Tranzault, France
1 bedroom apartment
Tranzault, France
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This 53 m² apartment with a large terrace and panoramic views of the sea and Monaco is locat…
$604,822
Properties features in La Chatre, France

