Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. France
  4. Metropolitan France

Residential properties for sale in Metropolitan France, France

Saint-Priest
20
Bretigny-sur-Orge
19
Brittany
18
Molsheim
18
Nantes
17
Normandy
16
Bayonne
15
Bonneville
15
Show more
2 072 properties total found
2 room apartment in Cannes, France
2 room apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Lovely two-bedroom apartment of 62.63 m2, located in one of the most beautiful residences on…
€630,000
2 room apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 room apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Cozy apartment of 49.14 m2 in Bosolá near Monaco. The apartments consist of an entrance hal…
€525,000
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4
Beautiful 110 m2 apartment with panoramic sea views on the Promenade des Anglais in a Belle …
€1,68M
2 room apartment in Nice, France
2 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
New, beautifully furnished three-room apartments in the small new residence of the lower Fab…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Nice, France
3 room apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 5
Completely renovated in Paris style apartments 96 m2. A few minutes walk from the promenade…
€720,000
Villa 5 room villa in Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Villa 5 room villa
Villeneuve-Loubet, France
Rooms 6
Area 200 m²
Charming villa in the most beautiful indoor and secure residence — Les Hauts de Vaugrenier, …
€2,30M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Villa with an area of 160 m. Garden area — 700 m. Heated pool. On the ground floor — living …
€1,79M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Villa 5 room villa in Antibes, France
Villa 5 room villa
Antibes, France
Rooms 5
Beautiful villa on Cap d`Antibes with sea views. Large garden with pool and jacuzzi. The vil…
€4,50M
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Beautiful villa of 200 m2 in a closed residence in the center of Bolyo-sur-Mer. The villa c…
€2,70M
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
"Castle of Sleeping Beauty" looking in a mirror lake. Perhaps one of the most impressive an…
€9,40M
9 room house in Metropolitan France, France
9 room house
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 18
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Normandy... A castle of the XIX century, as if released from the tales of Pierro. Interesti…
€5,60M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Pont-de-Poitte, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Pont-de-Poitte, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 000 m²
A rare castle of the Renaissance with a rich history. Normandy, 80km from Paris. Castle 100…
€4,80M
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, the famous villa of the Impressionists of Giverney, 45min from Paris. The castle …
€3,90M
6 room house in Sagy, France
6 room house
Sagy, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Louara Castles, Anjou A pearl of neo-Gothic style, an example of high-quality restoration o…
€4,70M
Castle in Metropolitan France, France
Castle
Metropolitan France, France
GREAT SHOT OR DE FRANS
Price on request
Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of Zamkov Luara, 15min to the center of. …
€5,90M
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant castle. Normandy, 1h20 from Paris, 40min Deauville. Hunting Manuar Louis XV. Resid…
€2,90M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful 18th Century Castle in excellent condition ( complete restoration in 2020 ). A un…
€3,48M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil-Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy – magnificent castle of the 17-18 centuries. This exceptional Louis XIII-style hous…
€3,70M
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage in Paris, France
Castle 5 bedrooms with garage
Paris, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
  Elegant estate in the immediate vicinity of Paris ( 45 min ). 20 minutes to Charles de Gau…
€3,65M
Castle 10 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Paris, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
ZAMOK RAMBUYE Castle 30 rooms 10 bedrooms 1000 m ² This castle, located just fifty kilomet…
€15,00M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Metropolitan France, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Metropolitan France, France
Rooms 20
Area 800 m²
€14,80M
Castle 30 rooms in Montpellier, France
Castle 30 rooms
Montpellier, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
€14,95M
Castle 35 rooms in Orly, France
Castle 35 rooms
Orly, France
Rooms 35
Area 1 700 m²
HISTORY CUSTOMS IN THE EL DE FRANC Castle 35 rooms 25 bedrooms 1700 m ² Ile de France. Loc…
€12,50M
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms with mountain view, with with repair
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547 HISTORICAL CUSTOMS Castle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, orig…
€12,60M
Castle 17 rooms in Tours, France
Castle 17 rooms
Tours, France
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
SOUTH TOUR Castle 17 rooms 11 bedrooms 1200 m ² The castle, located on the banks of the Kr…
€1,65M
Castle 9 bedrooms in Tours, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Tours, France
Rooms 23
Area 1 400 m²
CHATEAU IN SOUTH TOUR Castle 23 rooms 9 bedrooms 1400 m ² Impressive and magnificent histo…
€3,95M
Castle 54 rooms in Charente, France
Castle 54 rooms
Charente, France
Rooms 54
Area 1 300 m²
LOCATION XIX OF THE EACH Castle 54 rooms 40 bedrooms 1300 m ² An exceptional 19th-century …
€1,60M

Property types in Metropolitan France

apartments
houses

Properties features in Metropolitan France, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir