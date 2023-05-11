Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Nicosia District
  4. Greater Nicosia
  5. Lakatamia

Residential properties for sale in Lakatamia, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 890 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
Villa 3 room villa in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 295,000
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
€ 165,000
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
€ 135,000
2 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
€ 135,000
Cottage 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Cottage 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 166,000
1 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
€ 135,000
Room 2 rooms in Lakatamia, Cyprus
Room 2 rooms
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
€ 135,000
1 room apartment in Lakatamia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
€ 137,000
3 room cottage in Lakatamia, Cyprus
3 room cottage
Lakatamia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir