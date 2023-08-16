Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Larnaca
  5. Kiti
  6. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kiti, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
Magnificent, ultra-luxurious villa offering excellent investment potential as it is located …
€ 5,600,000
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Polis, Cyprus
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 419 sq.meters in Paphos. The property is subject to VAT.There are solar pa…
€ 2,950,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Klonari, Cyprus
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Klonari, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 880 sq.meters in Limassol. The semi-basement c…
€ 2,300,000
3 room apartment in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min …
€ 108,052
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Orounta, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Three bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Province, with …
€ 463,594
3 room apartment with parking in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 167 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fourth floor an…
€ 401,445
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings in Geri, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with furnishings
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 233 sq.meters in Nicosia. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 600,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 328 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 328 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 2,254,096
3 room apartment with furnishings in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€ 380,000
Apartment in Drymou, Cyprus
Apartment
Drymou, Cyprus
€ 330,000
2 room apartment in Livadia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
A brand-new project, part of a modern residential development, is located in an excellent an…
€ 316,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Tapolca, Hungary
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Tapolca, Hungary
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartment BV-A103 — is a beautiful apartment with 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor of block B. "…
€ 228,608
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir