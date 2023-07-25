Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Residential
  3. Cyprus
  4. Nicosia District
  5. Geri

Residential properties for sale in Geri, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
House in Pafos, Cyprus
House
Pafos, Cyprus
Area 110 m²
A small project of turnkey villas. High level technical specifications, private pools. Large…
€ 390,000
2 room apartment in Pafos, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
An elite complex located in the center of Paphos sells an apartment with two bedrooms. This …
€ 325,100
1 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
This exclusive project offers you an elegant contemporary styled three bedroom apartment, si…
€ 800,000
Cottage 4 rooms in Orounta, Cyprus
Cottage 4 rooms
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 190 m²
For sale a detached used four bedroom house in Archaggelos - Nicosia province, with 190 sq.m…
€ 253,053
Villa 2 room villa in Monagrouli, Cyprus
Villa 2 room villa
Monagrouli, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 122 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor consists of living roo…
€ 436,000
2 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€ 1,600,000
Villa 3 room villa in Peyia, Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
Incredible Location, Outstanding Architecture, Exceptional Views The Private Residences enjo…
€ 595,000
1 room apartment in Orounta, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Orounta, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury one bedroom apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia - Nicosia province, wi…
€ 98,043
2 room apartment in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m. covered i…
€ 253,053
3 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of class « Lux » with an area of 118 sq.m. In the center of Limassol, wit…
€ 600,000
1 room apartment in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom penthouse apartment for sale under construction in Aglantzia area - Nicosia prov…
€ 115,407
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 139 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€ 402,252

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
