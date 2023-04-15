Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District

Residential properties for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Zhabinka
35
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet
9
Lieninski sielski Saviet
8
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet
4
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet
2
Kryulianski sielski Saviet
2
Aziacki sielski Saviet
1
61 property total found
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
15 m²
€ 4,503
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
49 m²
€ 17,652
Residential building for sale in ag. Leninsky.   The 1960 single-level wooden house is …
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
172 m²
€ 126,086
Housein Kryuliany, Belarus
House
Kryuliany, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,456
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 31 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 12,519
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
57 m²
€ 18,823
LOT 6982. The parental home, the beginning began ... Who does not know the words of this son…
2 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 58 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 23,326
Lot 6883. We offer to buy a two-room apartment in Zhabinka. Nice spacious apartment with a t…
1 room apartmentin Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 9,006
1-room apartment, Bug sanatorium, 1979, 3/5 brick, 33.9 / 33.9 / 19.3 / 6.9, separate bathro…
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
311 m²
€ 90,062
House for clean decoration in Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 311.07 sq…
3 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 38,727
Excellent three-room apartment for sale on Francis Skorina Street in Zhabinka. The apartment…
Housein Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
124 m²
€ 27,919
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
108 m²
€ 33,323
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
275 m²
€ 73,851
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
152 m²
€ 88,260
Housein Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kryulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 9,006
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
88 m²
€ 35,574
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
37 m²
€ 36,025
Housein Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Lieninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 35,908
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
216 m²
€ 72,049
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
148 m²
€ 62,143
Housein Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
111 m²
€ 54,037
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
80 m²
€ 11,708
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
76 m²
€ 36,925
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 15,040
Housein Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
130 m²
€ 60,341
Housein Lieninski, Belarus
House
Lieninski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 17,652
2 room apartmentin Lieninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lieninski, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 43 m² 2/2 Floor
Price on request
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
85 m²
€ 33,323
1 room apartmentin Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 18,012
Housein Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
122 m²
€ 58,540
Residential building in Zhabinkovsky p - not. 1987 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 128.5 sq.m, total…

