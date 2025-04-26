Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

30 properties total found
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Youth Street, 1990, 1/4 panel, 57.6 / 55.7 / 30.6 / 9.1, separat…
$32,000
4 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
4 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/2
4-room apartment, Zhabinka, Gorky St., 1983, 2/2 brick, 82.6 / 76.9 / 52.2 / 9.2, bathroom s…
$41,500
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya str., 1986, 2 / 5 brick, 40.5 / 40.0 / 25.8 / 5.1, ba…
$25,800
Apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
Apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Zhabinka. 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 100…
$62,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Kirov Street, 1971, 4/4 brick, 40.2 / 39.7 / 24.7 / 8.0, combine…
$24,900
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/3
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, street 22 of the Congress of the CPSU, 1962 p., 3/3 brick, 30…
$20,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Svoboda Street, 1950, 1/1 block, 39.5 / 39.5 / 31.1 / 8.4. The a…
$20,700
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya Street, 2021, 3 / 5 brick, 43.0 / 40.6 / 19.0 / 10…
$31,000
3 room apartment in Kryulany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryulany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, Kryvlyany, Lenin St., 1981, 1/2 panel, 71.1 / 67.9 / 44.5 / 8.5, bathroom …
$11,350
3 room apartment in Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Batcynski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Big Yakovchitsy, Youth Street, 1982, 2/2 panel, 72.0 / 68.6 / 44.5 / 8.7, …
$10,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Kommunskaya Street, 1987, 5 / 5 brick, 34.2 / 34.2 / 19.1 / 7…
$33,000
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, ag. Leninsky, Kosmonautov Street, 1965, 2 / 2 brick, 41.0 / 41.0 / 28.2 / …
$20,600
3 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
3-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya St., 1986, 2 / 5 brick, 50.7 / 50.3 / 34.7 / 5.2, bat…
$26,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/4
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov str., 1973 p., 2/4 brick, 33.2 / 33.2 / 18.5 / 6.9, bat…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov Street, 1991, 4/5 panel, 37.9 / 36.9 / 19.3 / 9.2, bath…
$25,000
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/4
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Titov Street, 1964, 4/4 brick, 30.8 / 30.8 / 18.0 / 6.0, bath…
$23,000
Apartment in Azacki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Azacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2 floors, basement…
$23,000
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/5
2-bedroom apartment, sanatorium Bug, 1977, 5 / 5 brick, 49.9 / 48.1 / 29.5 / 6.9, bathroom s…
$23,000
3 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Lot 8705. Call for more detailed information For sale 3-room apartment in Zhabinka on the st…
$38,000
Apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
Apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Zhabinka. 1953.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 63.…
$20,000
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4/5
Sale of a two-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, ag. Leninsky 2020472-room apartment, …
$27,900
3 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/2
3-room apartment, Leninsky p., Zavodskaya str., 1969 p., 2 / 2 brick, 52.3 / 52.3 / 47.3 / 5…
$20,900
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 2/5
2 apartment in the bedroom, sanatorium and quote; Bug & quot;, 1977, 2/5 brick, 49.7 / 47.9 …
$30,000
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale of a two-room apartment in Zhabinkovsky district, ag. Leninsky 1912772-room apartment, …
$23,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya Street, 1994, 4 / 5 brick, 47.0 / 47.0 / 31.7 / 5.4, …
$26,300
1 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, Zarechnaya str., 2020, 1 / 5 brick, 43.0 / 40.6 / 19.1 / 10.2…
$41,500
3 room apartment in Kryulany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kryulany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/5
3-room apartment, Ag. Krivlyany, Lenina St., 1987, 2/2 panel, 102.9 / 73.9 / 43.2 / 9.70, ba…
$14,200
3 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 5/5
3-bedroom apartment, Zhabinka, St. Francisk Skaryna, 2012 p., 5 / 5 brick, 80.0 / 74.4 / 45.…
$49,900
2 room apartment in Leninski, Belarus
2 room apartment
Leninski, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
In Leninsky p. (Zhabinkovsk district) for sale a two-room apartment on Lenin Street. The apa…
$25,000
2 room apartment in Zhabinka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zhabinka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 4/4
2-room apartment, Zhabinka, Kirov Street, 1971, 4/4 brick, 39.9 / 39.2 / 25.1 / 6.1, bathroo…
$27,900
Properties features in Zhabinka District, Belarus

