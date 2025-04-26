Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zhabinka District
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Rakitnicki selski Savet
26
Zhabinka
25
Zabinkauski selski Savet
11
Leninski selski Savet
9
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
86 properties total found
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
Sale of a house in a village in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s 183222Zhila hous…
$10,300
Leave a request
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 200037Korobka residential buil…
$38,000
Leave a request
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
The house for clean finishing in the Zhabinkovo district. 2024 p. 1 floor General.SNB ~ 120.…
$77,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 38 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1944.P. 1st floor. General SNB- 44.9 sq.m…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Box of a residential house of residential type in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2019.P. 1st flo…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1988 1 floor General.SNB - 36.9 sq.m., General.…
$29,900
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 92 m²
Residential building in Zhabinka. 1965 1st floor. General SNB - 91.6 sq.m, total. - 91.6 sq.…
$75,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2018 p. 1 floor General.SNB ~ 1…
$49,500
Leave a request
House in Hmeleva, Belarus
House
Hmeleva, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1968 1st floor. General SNB- 74.0 sq.m, t…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 35 m²
Garden house in Brest R-N.1 floor, attic. General - 34.59 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material - s…
$18,048
Leave a request
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 25 m²
Garden house in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1st floor. Total ~ 25.0 sq.m. 1 room. Walls: Mate…
$16,800
Leave a request
House in Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rakitnicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
A house. 1958 Zhabinkovskiy district. Construction timber / basalt and mineral wool / block …
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 386 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2013 year.p. 2 floors. Total.SNB - 519.1 …
$198,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 177 m²
Sale of a house box in Zhabinkovsky district, Rakitnitsky s/s 172462Korobka residential buil…
$62,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 31 m²
An apartment building in Zhabinka. 1947 1 floor General.SNB - 57.2 sq.m., General. - 31.4 sq…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Kryulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kryulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 2006 1st floor. General SNB- 89.3 sq.m, t…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 19 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 38.2 sq.m., General. -…
$16,000
Leave a request
House in Scapankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scapankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 193170Zhila ho…
$150,000
Leave a request
House in Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Leninski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 15 m²
Residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district. 1985.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 23.8 squar…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1962 1st floor. General SNB- 70.2 sq.m, total.…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Hmeleva, Belarus
House
Hmeleva, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1984 1 floor General.SNB - 90.2 sq.m., General.…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Azacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Azacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 50.7 sq.m., General. -…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Rakitnica, Belarus
House
Rakitnica, Belarus
Area 81 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2023 1st floor, attic. General.…
$94,900
Leave a request
House in Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Khmelevsky s/s 194165Zhila hous…
$15,800
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 48 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district,. Zhabinka 210135 Residential bu…
$24,000
Leave a request
House in Scapankauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Scapankauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Sale of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsky district, Stepankovsky s/s 171695Zhila ho…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Residential building in the city of Zhabinka. 1960 p. 1 floor. Total SNB - 80.3 sq.m, total.…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Zhabinka, Belarus
House
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 44 m²
Residential building. G. Zhabinka. Brus / wooden lining / slate. Foundation: monolithic stri…
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zabinkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 98 m²
A box of a residential building in the Zhabinkovsk district. 2022 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 1…
$35,000
Leave a request
House in Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Hmeleuski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Residential house in Zhabinkovskoe district. 2020 1 floor General.SNB - 191.4 sq.m., General…
$149,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Zhabinka District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go