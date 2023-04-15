Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Uzda District
Houses
Houses for sale in Uzda District, Belarus
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,434
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 52,479
Stylish and modern 1-storey house for sale 46 km from Minsk on the Slutskaya highway ( 35 mi…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
288 m²
€ 85,958
Promising house in the village of Degtyany, Uzden district, Minsk region I present to your a…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,491
For sale on the Slutskaya highway, 43 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. House built in 201…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 26,692
Two-story brick house in CT Clean Crinitsa! Address: ST "Clean Krinitsa" 武 two-story summer…
House
Uzda, Belarus
127 m²
€ 56,099
House in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in o…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 12,667
Two-story house for sale in ST Contact Address: ST Contact ⁇ 知 About your future home: - …
House
Voziera, Belarus
61 m²
€ 27,054
House
Chatliany, Belarus
99 m²
€ 38,907
For sale 3-room apartment in a two-story block blocked residential building in ag. Hotlyans.…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 36,102
Minsk region. Uzdensky s / s. d. Churilovo st. Collective farm d. 8 A solid, strong house fo…
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 33,478
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in d. Smolinets of the Uzden district…
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 18,096
Tentor for sale in a quiet, picturesque place. The site is ideal for housekeeping, raising b…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,881
A house for reconstruction in the village is offered. Zabolotya, near the city of Uzda. …
House
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,310
A solid house for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk regio…
House
Uzda, Belarus
225 m²
€ 45,150
Two-story block house in. Uzda Address: g. Uzda, st. Kirov A large two-story house will beco…
House
Chatliany, Belarus
90 m²
€ 37,550
Block two-story house in the agricultural town of Hotlyany Address: Khotlyany, st. 1-ay 武 E…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
143 m²
€ 99,530
For sale a spacious house with all communications away from the bustle of the city in Uzden …
House
Losa, Belarus
70 m²
€ 24,430
A solid house from log house to ag is for sale. Losh. Uzden district. Slutsk direction. 45 k…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 58,813
For sale 2-storey house in the village. Sorokovshchina of the Uzden district, 26 km from Min…
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 19,906
For sale a house with a land plot in the village of Starye Morgi, Uzden district. 58 km from…
House
Uzda, Belarus
43 m²
€ 8,143
For sale a village residential building in Uzda, with a plot of 15 acres. Heating heating, g…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,434
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 17,644
For sale is a summer cottage with 11.78 acres with a two-story garden house 40 km from Minsk…
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 34,383
For sale 2-storey log house in the village. Mikolka Uzdensky district, 41 km from MKAD in th…
House
Uzda, Belarus
58 m²
€ 33,931
House for sale in the city of Uzda, Minsk region, Uzden district. Brest, e.g., 45 km fr…
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 14,476
For sale a residential log house in the village. Berwischi of the Uzden district 58 km from …
House
Uzda, Belarus
136 m²
€ 34,835
Country house in the suburbs of Minsk with central communications. An ideal place for a subu…
House
Dziescanka, Belarus
210 m²
€ 89,577
Residential building for sale at: Minsk region, Uzden district, Deshchensky s / s, ag. Baby.…
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 8,053
A residential building for sale in a modern, landscaped agricultural town of Zenkovichi, wit…
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 54,289
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
