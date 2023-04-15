Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Uzda District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Dziescanski sielski Saviet
20
Azierski sielski Saviet
19
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet
14
Slabadski sielski Saviet
11
Uzda
10
Chatlianski sielski Saviet
4
Niomanski sielski Saviet
1
House To archive
Clear all
79 properties total found
Housein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,434
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
Housein Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 52,479
Stylish and modern 1-storey house for sale 46 km from Minsk on the Slutskaya highway ( 35 mi…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
288 m²
€ 85,958
Promising house in the village of Degtyany, Uzden district, Minsk region I present to your a…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 11,491
For sale on the Slutskaya highway, 43 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. House built in 201…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 26,692
Two-story brick house in CT Clean Crinitsa! Address: ST "Clean Krinitsa" 武 two-story summer…
Housein Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
127 m²
€ 56,099
House in the suburbs of Minsk! An amazing place for life and recreation is offered in o…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 12,667
Two-story house for sale in ST Contact Address: ST Contact ⁇ 知 About your future home: - …
Housein Voziera, Belarus
House
Voziera, Belarus
61 m²
€ 27,054
Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
99 m²
€ 38,907
For sale 3-room apartment in a two-story block blocked residential building in ag. Hotlyans.…
Housein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
63 m²
€ 36,102
Minsk region. Uzdensky s / s. d. Churilovo st. Collective farm d. 8 A solid, strong house fo…
Housein Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
104 m²
€ 33,478
House for sale ( incomplete canned capital structure ) in d. Smolinets of the Uzden district…
Housein Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 18,096
Tentor for sale in a quiet, picturesque place. The site is ideal for housekeeping, raising b…
Housein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 5,881
A house for reconstruction in the village is offered. Zabolotya, near the city of Uzda. …
Housein Siamionavicy, Belarus
House
Siamionavicy, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,310
A solid house for sale in Belarusian traditions, on the banks of the Ussa River! Minsk regio…
Housein Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
225 m²
€ 45,150
Two-story block house in. Uzda Address: g. Uzda, st. Kirov A large two-story house will beco…
Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
90 m²
€ 37,550
Block two-story house in the agricultural town of Hotlyany Address: Khotlyany, st. 1-ay 武 E…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
143 m²
€ 99,530
For sale a spacious house with all communications away from the bustle of the city in Uzden …
Housein Losa, Belarus
House
Losa, Belarus
70 m²
€ 24,430
A solid house from log house to ag is for sale. Losh. Uzden district. Slutsk direction. 45 k…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
151 m²
€ 58,813
For sale 2-storey house in the village. Sorokovshchina of the Uzden district, 26 km from Min…
Housein Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Slabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 19,906
For sale a house with a land plot in the village of Starye Morgi, Uzden district. 58 km from…
Housein Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
43 m²
€ 8,143
For sale a village residential building in Uzda, with a plot of 15 acres. Heating heating, g…
Housein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,434
One-level summer house on a plot of 15 acres! Address: d. Churilovo, st. Central 武One-level…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
95 m²
€ 17,644
For sale is a summer cottage with 11.78 acres with a two-story garden house 40 km from Minsk…
Housein Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
122 m²
€ 34,383
For sale 2-storey log house in the village. Mikolka Uzdensky district, 41 km from MKAD in th…
Housein Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
58 m²
€ 33,931
House for sale in the city of Uzda, Minsk region, Uzden district. Brest, e.g., 45 km fr…
Housein Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 14,476
For sale a residential log house in the village. Berwischi of the Uzden district 58 km from …
Housein Uzda, Belarus
House
Uzda, Belarus
136 m²
€ 34,835
Country house in the suburbs of Minsk with central communications. An ideal place for a subu…
Housein Dziescanka, Belarus
House
Dziescanka, Belarus
210 m²
€ 89,577
Residential building for sale at: Minsk region, Uzden district, Deshchensky s / s, ag. Baby.…
Housein Zienkavicy, Belarus
House
Zienkavicy, Belarus
56 m²
€ 8,053
A residential building for sale in a modern, landscaped agricultural town of Zenkovichi, wit…
Housein Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
51 m²
€ 54,289

Properties features in Uzda District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir