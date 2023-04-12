Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Belarus

in Kalodishchy
116
in Baranavichy
33
in Sluck
40
in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet
88
in Lida
44
in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
72
in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet
86
in Fanipalski sielski Saviet
20
Show more
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
41 property total found
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
100 m²
€ 70,536
Townhouse within Minsk is a 10-minute walk from Malinovka metro station ( according to the d…
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
162 m²
€ 123,576
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
157 m²
€ 109,011
Townhouse for year-round residence 2022 Minsk St. Stepnskaya, Partizansky district.  S…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 154,814
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
271 m²
€ 201,533
Sale of the town house of Koltsova per. 4. Sale of a 4-room apartment in a flattened cottage…
Townhousein Kalodishchy, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodishchy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 192,372
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 109,927
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Townhousein Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,895
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 81,895
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhousein Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 251,916
For sale is a modern premium Tanhaus in the prestigious indoor residential complex « Green H…
Townhousein Soniečny, Belarus
Townhouse
Soniečny, Belarus
332 m²
€ 334,361
Author's design! Offer for those who prefer comfort! For sale 4-level 5-room Townhouse ( man…
Townhousein Smalyavichy, Belarus
Townhouse
Smalyavichy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 49,467
For sale two-level apartment in a townhouse! Modern cottage development of the satellite ci…
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
110 m²
€ 99,850
Townhouse in the style of chalets for year-round living 2022 Minsk Tiapinsky St., Ozerishch…
Townhousein Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
283 m²
€ 228,923
Townhouse is located in an environmentally friendly area, an elite and comfortable village o…
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 132,828
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Townhousein Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
397 m²
€ 155,730
Excellent townhouse for sale ( apartment ) for repair in the prestigious area of Bobruisk. M…
Townhousein Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 82,170
Townhouse 1 bathroomin Hradno, Belarus
Townhouse 1 bathroom
Hradno, Belarus
1 bath 115 m² Number of floors 2
€ 82,170
Townhousein Mahilyow, Belarus
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
647 m²
€ 366,423
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
478 m²
Price on request
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
175 m²
€ 105,255
Townhousein Brest, Belarus
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
149 m²
€ 75,117
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
272 m²
€ 319,704
Townhousein Tarasava, Belarus
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
205 m²
€ 247,335
Townhousein Visniouka, Belarus
Townhouse
Visniouka, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,292
Townhousein Orsha, Belarus
Townhouse
Orsha, Belarus
137 m²
€ 59,544
Townhousein Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Townhouse
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 183,211
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Townhousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
110 m²
€ 89,774
A unique offer in Borovlyany with an individual project of only 730 cu per square! The plot …
Townhousein Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
131 m²
€ 373,751
For sale stylish apartment with high-quality design repairs in low-rise & nbsp; house & nbsp…
Townhousein Lieskauka, Belarus
Townhouse
Lieskauka, Belarus
162 m²
€ 137,409
For sale two modern saunahouses with mirror layout, located on a common plot of 15 acres. Ea…

Properties features in Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir