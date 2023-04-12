Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Belarus
41 property total found
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
100 m²
€ 70,536
Townhouse within Minsk is a 10-minute walk from Malinovka metro station ( according to the d…
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
162 m²
€ 123,576
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
157 m²
€ 109,011
Townhouse for year-round residence 2022 Minsk St. Stepnskaya, Partizansky district. S…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
230 m²
€ 154,814
The ceiling height is more than 3 meters. On three floors there are 4 living rooms, a kitche…
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
271 m²
€ 201,533
Sale of the town house of Koltsova per. 4. Sale of a 4-room apartment in a flattened cottage…
Townhouse
Kalodishchy, Belarus
180 m²
€ 192,372
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
155 m²
€ 109,927
2/2 of the floor house. Silicate blocks, area 155/79/15 m2, terrace, there is a telephone, b…
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 81,895
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,895
On sale townhouse on the street. Bogushevskaya ( microdistrict Zabolot ). Object Features: T…
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
134 m²
€ 251,916
For sale is a modern premium Tanhaus in the prestigious indoor residential complex « Green H…
Townhouse
Soniečny, Belarus
332 m²
€ 334,361
Author's design! Offer for those who prefer comfort! For sale 4-level 5-room Townhouse ( man…
Townhouse
Smalyavichy, Belarus
102 m²
€ 49,467
For sale two-level apartment in a townhouse! Modern cottage development of the satellite ci…
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
110 m²
€ 99,850
Townhouse in the style of chalets for year-round living 2022 Minsk Tiapinsky St., Ozerishch…
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
283 m²
€ 228,923
Townhouse is located in an environmentally friendly area, an elite and comfortable village o…
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
233 m²
€ 132,828
A great place to relax and suburban life! Central communications, convenient access roads, f…
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
397 m²
€ 155,730
Excellent townhouse for sale ( apartment ) for repair in the prestigious area of Bobruisk. M…
Townhouse
Hradno, Belarus
115 m²
€ 82,170
Townhouse 1 bathroom
Hradno, Belarus
1 bath
115 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 82,170
Townhouse
Mahilyow, Belarus
647 m²
€ 366,423
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
478 m²
Price on request
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
175 m²
€ 105,255
Townhouse
Brest, Belarus
149 m²
€ 75,117
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
272 m²
€ 319,704
Townhouse
Tarasava, Belarus
205 m²
€ 247,335
Townhouse
Visniouka, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,292
Townhouse
Orsha, Belarus
137 m²
€ 59,544
Townhouse
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
€ 183,211
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Townhouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
110 m²
€ 89,774
A unique offer in Borovlyany with an individual project of only 730 cu per square! The plot …
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
131 m²
€ 373,751
For sale stylish apartment with high-quality design repairs in low-rise & nbsp; house & nbsp…
Townhouse
Lieskauka, Belarus
162 m²
€ 137,409
For sale two modern saunahouses with mirror layout, located on a common plot of 15 acres. Ea…
