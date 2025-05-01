Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Brest, Belarus

Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Townhaus in Brest. 2013 1st floor, attic. General SNB- 188.3 sq.m, total.- 184.0 sq.m, resid…
$220,000
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 116 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1968 p. Reconstruction 2012 1 floor, attic, ground floor. General.SNB - …
$105,000
Townhouse in Brest, Belarus
Brest, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 2020 p. 2 floor, attic. Total SNB - 218.5 sq.m., total. - 212.9 sq.m., l…
$285,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
Sale of a tankhouse in Brest, YAMNO-VYSHULKI 170089Blocked residential building in a landsca…
$140,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 153 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 2023 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 177.6 sq.m., total. - 153.2 sq.m., …
$97,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB ~ 169.0 sq.m., total.~ 110.8 sq.m., lived.~ …
$87,000
Townhouse in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 101 m²
Townhouse in Brest. 1995 2nd floor. General.SNB ~ 151.6 sq.m., total.~ 101.2 sq.m., lived.~ …
$77,000
