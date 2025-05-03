Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garage for sale in Belarus

Minsk
10
Minsk Region
7
Brest
7
Brest Region
7
12 properties total found
Townhouse in Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Kalodziscanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 182 m²
Description Introduced! All documents are ready (separate passport and registration certifi…
$139,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 346 m²
An excellent option for a large friendly family is an apartment in a townhouse in 2000 with …
$375,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 153 m²
For sale three-level apartment (townhouse) in a house for three apartments. The total area o…
$143,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Offer for citizens who prefer comfort: an apartment in a low-rise brick 3-apartment building…
$125,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 518 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse with magnificent views. It is sold as a whole (1034.7 sq. m.),…
$170,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 346 m²
Number of floors 4
A great option for a large friendly family–an apartment in a townhouse built in 2000 with it…
$375,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 239 m²
For sale 3 level townhouse in Minsk on the street. New 16.The plot is fully prepared, fenced…
$170,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy townhouse located in the best place of Bobruisk: next to the river and the sanatorium…
$140,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 212 m²
Townhouse with total area of 211.5 m2The spacious living room of 20.48 m2 creates an ideal a…
$399,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 278 m²
Tanhaus with a furniture of 100% readiness and spa complex with a pool in the prestigious co…
$250,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Minsk, Belarus
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale is a magnificent 3-level townhouse with a plot of land, located in the quiet privat…
$299,000
Leave a request
Townhouse in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Townhouse
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 215 m²
For sale is an exclusive new stylish energy-efficient premium cottage with its own pond and …
$265,000
Leave a request

