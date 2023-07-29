Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Property from owners
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Belarus
Minsk
Houses
Houses for sale in Minsk, Belarus
villas
3
cottages
27
townhouses
8
House
Clear all
98 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
House
Minsk, Belarus
127 m²
Good day, dear buyer! I bring to your attention a canned structure consisting of two identic…
€ 126,910
Recommend
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Minsk, Belarus
5
2
346 m²
4
€ 361,694
Recommend
3 room house
Minsk, Belarus
3
1
80 m²
€ 39,433
Recommend
5 room house
Minsk, Belarus
5
97 m²
1
€ 62,549
Recommend
Cottage 6 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
6
4
523 m²
4
€ 534,835
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
83 m²
€ 59,829
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
47 m²
€ 49,858
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
107 m²
€ 72,429
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
50 m²
€ 25,382
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
106 m²
€ 84,305
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
250 m²
The building is for sale in the Zavodsky district of Minsk. The area of the room is 250m2.&n…
€ 49,767
1
Recommend
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
392 m²
€ 407,019
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
184 m²
For sale an excellent plot with a house in an environmentally friendly area of. Minsk on the…
€ 119,658
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
56 m²
For sale 4-room one-story stone residential building on Altai Street - Flammable exten…
€ 57,110
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
141 m²
Location: Region Minsk region Settlement point s / t « Veras Green » Area Area Area Minsk My…
€ 89,744
Recommend
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
193 m²
A modern house with central communications, the « smart house » system and a euro compartmen…
€ 244,755
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
76 m²
€ 122,378
Recommend
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
360 m²
3 level cottage on a plot of 5.52 acres, near a forest, a pond, a picturesque place, for qui…
€ 589,225
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
288 m²
For sale a residential building on the Dolginovsky tract for a large family or for a commerc…
€ 99,715
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
34 m²
€ 43,512
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
161 m²
House for sale on the street Khmarinskaya, 37 ( Minsk, Mr. Tsna )! Great repair. All communi…
€ 271,950
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
37 m²
Residential building with an area of 37 sq.m in the Zavodsky district. The house has gas cen…
€ 36,169
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 49,767
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
60 m²
A strong, well-groomed house and a plot of 5 acres. For sale half a house. In the next part …
€ 40,793
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
105 m²
€ 40,793
Recommend
Townhouse
Minsk, Belarus
70 m²
€ 90,197
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
59 m²
One-story house with a plot of 2.5 hundred in Minsk. If you have long dreamed of your home, …
€ 34,356
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
71 m²
Plot in Minsk on Iodkovskaya Street. 800 metro to Tsnyansky reservoir Plot of 7.24 ac…
€ 86,118
Recommend
Cottage
Minsk, Belarus
1 658 m²
€ 997,150
Recommend
House
Minsk, Belarus
232 m²
€ 104,248
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Minsk, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL